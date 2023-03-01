2023 Official Call for Entries: The 'Kubota Hometown Proud' Community Revitalization Grant Program Now Open Through March 31, 2023

Kubota Holds Strong with $600,000 Commitment to Municipalities and Nonprofits Nationwide

GRAPEVINE, Texas, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kubota Tractor Corporation today announced its continued commitment to its dealers, customers and local communities with the launch of its third annual Kubota Hometown Proud™ grant program, a revitalization program aimed at providing much-needed support for cities, counties and nonprofit organizations across the country. This year, Kubota once again is proud to invest a total of $600,000 in community grants, initially comprising of $100,000 in each of the company's operating regions, to help build, shape or grow five local projects. Additionally, each of the five winning projects will be put to public vote in August for a chance to receive the Kubota Community Choice Award and an additional $100,000 grant.

Kubota announces Kubota Hometown Proud™ grant program application process is open now through March 31, 2023. (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to announce the third year of the Kubota Hometown Proud grant program, which is all about contributing to revitalization efforts that matter most to the communities our dealers serve and where our customers and employees live and work," said Todd Stucke, Kubota Tractor Corporation, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Product Support and Strategic Projects. "In the past two years, we have awarded $700,000 cumulatively to projects and people who are making sustainable impacts for the future of their communities – from building agriculture centers and barns, to supporting community gardens and vocational farming programs – which is exactly what our hard-working equipment is built for."

National Support for More Local Resources

Each dealer in Kubota's 1,100-strong dealer network strives to give back and Kubota is helping to further bridge their local relationships by connecting national grant resources to important community projects that make significant local impact. The program is now accepting applications for a chance to bring home funding to your community. Visit KubotaHometownProud.com through March 31, 2023, where all municipalities and 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations are invited to enter a community project located within a 50-mile radius of an authorized Kubota dealer for consideration.

Here's How to Enter

Applying is an easy, three-step process:

Step One: Visit KubotaHometownProud.com between now and March 31, 2023 . An authorized officer or employee with the legal authority to act on behalf of the municipality or registered 501(c)(3) organization can enter. Visitbetween now and. An authorized officer or employee with the legal authority to act on behalf of the municipality or registered 501(c)(3) organization can enter.

Step Two: Fill out the online application form to tell us about a community project in need.

Step Three: Upload project photos and organization information, then click 'enter.' That's it!

After the application period closes on Friday, March 31, 2023, all project entries will be reviewed, and Kubota will select five winners, one from each of Kubota's five operating regions, to each receive a $100,000 grant. Then, from August 1-14, the public is invited to visit KubotaHometownProud.com to cast a vote for one of the top five winning projects. The community project with the highest number of votes will be presented with the Kubota Community Choice Award and will receive an additional $100,000 grant. Every vote cast serves as an entry into a sweepstakes for a chance to win a Kubota zero-turn mower or sub-compact tractor.

To be considered, all grant application submissions must be entered by a 501(c)(3) nonprofit status organization or a city, town, or other municipality. The project must be within a 50-mile radius of an authorized Kubota dealer to qualify. Organizations who have entered before can enter again; however, previous winners are not eligible. For more information, visit kubotausa.com/hometown-proud/rules.

Kubota Hometown Proud Summary

Calling all 501(c)(3) Nonprofits and Municipalities: Enter a community project into the Kubota Hometown Proud Grant ™ Program for a chance to win $100,000 to revitalize a public space. The application process is open March 1 through March 31, 2023, and any community project – from parks and playgrounds to rodeo arenas or community gardens and more – is invited to enter. Five winners will be selected to win $100,000. Then, from August 1-14 the public is invited to cast a vote for one of the top five winning projects. The community project with the highest number of votes will be presented with the Kubota Community Choice Award and will receive an additional $100,000 grant in September. Visit KubotaHometownProud.com to enter.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States (D.C.) 18 years of age and older. Void where prohibited. Promotion begins 3/1/23 and ends 9/6/23. For Official Rules, prize descriptions and odds disclosure, visit KubotaHometownProud.com. Sponsor: Kubota Tractor Corporation,1000 Kubota Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051

About Kubota Tractor Corporation

Kubota Tractor Corporation, Grapevine, Texas, is the U.S. marketer and distributor of Kubota-engineered and manufactured machinery and equipment, including a complete line of tractors of up to 200 Gross hp* performance-matched implements, compact construction equipment, consumer lawn and garden equipment, hay tools, commercial turf products and utility vehicles. For product literature or dealer locations, contact: Kubota Tractor Corporation, 1000 Kubota Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051, (888) 4-KUBOTA [(888) 458-2682], Ext. 900, or visit KubotaUSA.com.

