2023 NCA ALL-STAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RETURNS TO DALLAS, TX WITH RECORD-BREAKING NUMBERS

Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Spirit – the global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions, and a division of Varsity Brands, the market leader in team sports, school spirit and achievement recognition – is pleased to announce that the 2023 NCA All-Star National Championship took place on February 24-26, 2023, at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, TX.

Varsity Spirit (PRNewsFoto/Varsity Brands)
Varsity Spirit (PRNewsFoto/Varsity Brands)(PRNewswire)

The NCA All-Star National Championship, produced by Varsity All Star, a Varsity Spirit brand, hosted the largest all star event of the 2022-2023 competition season with nearly 26,000 athletes in downtown Dallas. The championship welcomed nearly 1,500 teams across 40 states and 5 countries to the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. This year's event featured the launch of Varsity Spirit's newest innovation – the Varsity Spirit Events App, available in the App Store or Google Play in partnership with Patron Technology. The event also hosted a "meet & greet" with Jada Wooten, star of Netflix's CHEER Season 2, exclusive apparel collection releases, national championship titles, and bids to all of Varsity All Star's End-of-Season Championships.

"The NCA All-Star National Championship is one of the most iconic and respected events in all star cheer in the world." said Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit. "Our aim is to produce the highest quality event possible to showcase these remarkable athletes and facilitate positive, lifelong memories for them and their families."

To kick off the championship, NCA All-Star hosted "Return to the Arena" – the unveiling of the 2023 Arena and celebration of the 1,500 teams competing in Dallas, as well as the "Go Be Great" award nominees and winner – an award that recognizes teams and individuals on stage for the impact they have made outside their gyms and inside their communities. This year, NCA was proud to present the "Go Be Great" award to United Elite Cheer out of Rockwall, TX for their contributions to "Kids Helping Kids", a non-profit organization that empowers kids to help others. The "Heart of a Tiger" award was awarded to Sierra Delgado from Schertz, TX for exemplifying strength and resiliency through her recent return to competitive cheerleading after a three-year battle with Leukemia.

The NCA All-Star Championship was the first of its kind in 1995, created to provide a standalone all star event in which cheerleaders could be recognized for their skills, athleticism, entertainment and talent. For more information about the NCA All-Star National Championship, please visit Varsity.com. Varsity Spirit live streamed the championship on Varsity TV, a website dedicated to exclusive live coverage and video libraries of Varsity Spirit cheer and dance competitions. Videos of the routines are available for fans who were otherwise unable to attend, and full results listings are available on Varsity TV.

Select Paid Summit Bid Winners include:

All-Star Revolution - JUSTICE


L5 Large Senior Coed


Webster, TX

•  Cheer Athletics – Dallas - DivaCats


L3 Small Junior


Dallas, TX

•  Delta Force Athletics - OutKast


L1 Medium Junior


Goose Creek, SC

•  GymTyme Illinois - Twirl


L5 Small Senior


Lockport, IL

•  Louisiana Cheer Force - Scarlet


L2 Medium Senior


Baton Rouge, LA

•  Louisiana Rebel All Stars - Redemption


L4 Small Senior


Shreveport, LA

•  Nor Cal Elite All Stars - San Ramon - Aphrodite


L3 Small Senior


San Ramon, CA

•  Rival Athletics - Revenge


L4 Small Junior


Pleasant Grove, UT

•  The California All Stars – Livermore - J2 Crew


L2 Medium Junior


Livermore, CA

•  The California All Stars – Livermore - Pink


L3 Medium Senior


Livermore, CA

•  The California All Stars – Mesa - Classics


L4 Small Senior


Mesa, AZ

•  The California All Stars - San Marcos - White Gold


L1 Medium Senior


San Marcos, CA

Select Paid D2 Summit Bid Winners include:

•  Apex Cheer - Titanium


L4 Senior Open Coed


Stafford, TX

•  Caliber Cheer Starz - Rockets


L2 Small Junior


Humble, TX

•  California Storm - Shadow


L1 Small Junior


Lancaster, CA

•  Cheer Xcel - Dynasty


L1 Small Junior


Lumberton, NC

•  Cheer-riffic Techniques - Falcon Blaze


L5 Senior Open Coed


San Antonio, TX

•  LA Cheerz Allstarz - Frost


L4.2 Small Senior


Lafayette, LA

•  LA Cheerz Allstarz - Wink


L2 Small Junior


Lafayette, LA

•  Louisiana Powerhouse - Pearl


L5 Senior Open


Lake Charles, LA

•  North Florida Elite - Haze


L4.2 Small Senior Coed


Starke, FL

•  Port City Athletics - Crusaders


L3 Medium Senior Coed


South Portland, ME

•  Quest Athletics – Bomb Squad


L4 Medium Senior Coed


Pine Bush, NY

•  United Elite Cheer - RUTHLESS


L3 Small Senior


Rockwall, TX

Select Paid Youth Summit Bid Winners include:

•  Central Coast Elite - Y2 KNOCKOUT


L2 Small Youth


San Luis Obispo, CA

•  Cheer Athletics – Dallas - ChicCats


L2 Small Youth


Dallas, TX

•  Majestic Youth Sports Center - Majesties


L1 Small Youth


Willis, TX

•  Modern American Cheer - White


L1 Medium Youth


Corpus Christi, TX

Select Paid USASF Worlds Bid Winners include:

•  CheerVille - Anarchy


L6 Senior Coed XSmall


Hendersonville, TN 

•  Elite Cheer - Stars


L6 Senior XSmall


Elkhorn, NE

•  Cheer Extreme - Senior Elite


L6 Senior Large


Colfax, NC

•  ICE - Lady Lightning


L6 Senior Small


Naperville, IL 

•  KC Cheer - Fierce Five


L6 Senior Coed Small


Lenexa, KS

•  Spirit of Texas - A-Team


L6 Senior Medium


Coppell, TX

•  Top Gun All Stars - Double O


L6 INT Open Coed Large


Miami, FL 

•  The Stingray All Stars - Electric


L6 INT Open Global Coed


Marietta, GA

•  The California All Stars - Cali Coed


L6 INT Open Coed Small


San Marcos, CA

About Varsity Spirit
Memphis-based Varsity Spirit, the driving force behind cheerleading's dynamic transformation into the high-energy, athletic activity it is today, is the leading global source for all things spirit, including cheerleading, dance team and performing arts. A division of Varsity Brands, Varsity Spirit is a leader in uniform innovation, as well as educational camps, clinics and competitions, impacting more than a million athletes each year. Focused on safety, entertainment and traditional school leadership, Varsity Spirit's employees have been dedicated to celebrating spirit through its brands since 1974. For more information about Varsity Spirit or Varsity Brands, please visit varsity.com or varsitybrands.com.

About Varsity Brands
With a mission to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands elevates the student experience, promotes participation and celebrates achievement through three unique but interrelated businesses: BSN SPORTS, Varsity Spirit, and Herff Jones. Together, these assets promote personal, school and community pride through their customizable products and programs to elementary and middle schools, high schools, and colleges and universities, as well as church organizations, professional and collegiate sports teams and corporations. Through its dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year through competitions, camps and sales.

MEDIA CONTACT: 
Emily Albert
Varsity Spirit
ealbert@varsity.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2023-nca-all-star-national-championship-returns-to-dallas-tx-with-record-breaking-numbers-301758732.html

SOURCE Varsity Spirit

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.