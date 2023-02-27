Sky Zone to Bring Active Play to Lima, Ohio

Local Entrepreneurs to Open Lima's First Indoor Active Entertainment Experience

LIMA, Ohio, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone, the leader in the indoor active entertainment industry, announced today that Mwafa Turjman and Imed Jmiai will be opening Lima, Ohio's first indoor active entertainment facility, further strengthening the industry leader's presence in the Midwest.

Sky Zone (PRNewswire)

"Our families are long-time fans of Sky Zone, often driving over an hour to visit a park, so we are overjoyed to bring that excitement to Lima," said Mwafa Turjman and Imed Jmiai, Sky Zone franchisees. "While considering investing in a franchise, Sky Zone's industry prominence and unmatched unit economics made the decision an easy one. As the first active entertainment business of its kind in the area, we look forward to bringing our community together, providing jobs and contributing to the growth of this mighty town."

As the leader in the indoor active entertainment industry and innovator of bounce-off-the-walls fun, Sky Zone gives children freedom to run, jump and play on a unique mix of attractions, including Ninja Courses that spark friendly competition; the Toddler Zone, a perfect place for the youngest jumpers to play; adrenaline-fueled Air Courts where guests can find that extra boost to land social media-worthy slam dunks and jaw-dropping soccer goals; Drop Zones that provide a soft landing for our most fearless fliers; and incredible Zip Lines that send riders soaring across the park.

Sky Zone is the ultimate location for birthday, team and school parties – with set up, clean up and hosting included. Sky Zone also offers parents many other options to keep their kids in on the action, including memberships that provide daily access, exclusive savings and access to members-only events.

"The interest we've received from entrepreneurs has increased as the indoor active entertainment industry continues to reach new levels of popularity," said Mike Revak, SVP of Franchise and Business Development. "As we continue our expansion and enter new markets, we are excited Mwafa and Imed will open the first Sky Zone in Lima for local families to enjoy."

With aggressive expansion plans, Sky Zone is searching for engaged community and business leaders to add to its ever-growing roster of new franchisees. To learn more about Sky Zone visit www.skyzone.com.

About Sky Zone:

Sky Zone is the active play destination for kids and kids at heart. The leader in indoor active entertainment, Sky Zone owns, operates and franchises parks across the US and Canada. The company helps its over 350,000 members and millions of yearly visitors make memorable moments with more than 60 smile-inducing attractions. Sky Zone elevates celebrations to the extraordinary, hosting millions of children at unforgettable birthday, team, and school parties every year. For more information about Sky Zone and to find your local park, visit www.skyzone.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sky Zone