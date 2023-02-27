ClassLink Honors Outstanding Schools and Educators at CLON 2023 Conference

CLIFTON, N.J., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClassLink celebrated the exceptional achievements of schools and individuals last week at its annual conference, CLON 2023.

Congratulations to the 2023 Awards of Excellence Winners!

Celebrating outstanding schools is at the heart of the Awards of Excellence. We recognize school systems for their commendable use of ClassLink in four key areas: implementation, growth, engagement, and analytics.

Implementation Winners

‍Outstanding Implementation Higher Ed: Cedar Crest College (PA)

‍Outstanding Implementation International: American International School of Vienna ( Vienna, Austria )

‍Outstanding Implementation K–12 (small): Anson ISD (TX)‍

Outstanding Implementation K–12 (large): New Lenox SD 122 (IL)

Growth Winners

Outstanding Growth Higher Ed: Victor Valley College (CA)

‍Outstanding Growth International: GEMS American Academy Abu Dhabi (UAE)‍

Outstanding Growth K–12 (small): Tinley Park Community Consolidated SD (IL)‍

Outstanding Growth K–12 (large): Princeton City SD (OH)

Engagement Winners

‍Outstanding Engagement Higher Ed: Christian Theological Seminary (IN)‍

Outstanding Engagement International: International School of Panama ( Panama )‍

Outstanding Growth K–12 (small): Marengo Community High SD 154 (IL)‍

Outstanding Growth K–12 (large): International Leadership of Texas (TX)

Analytics Winners

Outstanding Use of Analytics International: United Nations International School of Hanoi ( Hanoi, Vietnam )‍

Outstanding Use of Analytics K–12 (small): Performance Academies LLC (OH)‍

Outstanding Use of Analytics K–12 (medium): Fort Mill SD 4 York (SC)‍

Outstanding Use of Analytics K–12 (large): Orange County Public SD (FL)

"We are thrilled to celebrate the exceptional achievements of schools leading the way in advancing education. The Awards of Excellence recognize the innovative ways these winners have utilized our tools to improve learning for the students they serve." - Berj Akian, Founder & CEO, ClassLink

Congratulations to the Winners of the 2023 Learning & Development Awards!

Created to celebrate digital learning and design champions, the Learning & Development Awards recognize an individual, an administrator, and an instructor for their significant contributions to education.

Magic Maker Award

Winner: Roger Thaine, Jr. (Gates Chili Central SD, NY)

This award recognizes individuals using ClassLink products in an out-of-the-box way.

Iconic Instructor Award

Winner: Heather Ertzberger (NC Virtual Public Schools, NC)

This award recognizes instructors who demonstrate exceptional creative instruction.

Visionary Leader Award

Winner: J.J. Lewis (Compass Charter Schools, CA)

This award recognizes administrators who are making groundbreaking educational contributions.

"We created the Learning and Development awards to honor extraordinary individuals. Each year, we receive nominations for talented applicants who amaze and inspire us with their forward-thinking and innovative contributions. It's an honor to celebrate their remarkable achievements!" - Salena Rabidoux, Director of Learning Design, ClassLink

Learn more at ClassLink 101, a 30-minute webinar designed to introduce education leaders to access, analytics, and identity management.

About ClassLink

ClassLink is a global education provider of access and analytics products that create more time for learning and help schools better understand digital engagement. As leading advocates for open data standards, we offer instant access to apps and files with single sign-on, streamline class rostering, automate account provisioning, and provide actionable analytics. ClassLink empowers 18 million students and staff in over 2,400 school systems. Visit classlink.com to learn more.

