This Week in Consumer News: 13 Stories You Need to See

This Week in Consumer News: 13 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy consumer and retail industry press releases from PR Newswire, including a Valentine's Day recap and the launch of PEPSI® x PEEPs® cola.

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the consumer and retail industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

PR Newswire Weekly Consumer Press Release Roundup, Feb. 13-17, 2023. Photo provided by PepsiCo Beverages North America. https://prn.to/40YaVOg (PRNewswire)

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Read more of the latest consumer-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNcnsmr on Twitter.

Valentine's Day Recap

In recent weeks, consumer brands sent out a variety of announcements related to their Valentine's Day campaigns, product launches, survey findings, and more. Here are just a few from this week:

Roses are Red, Violets are Blue, the Cardi B & Offset Meal is Coming to a McDonald's Near You

"Let me tell you, McDonald's is date night done right," says Offset. "It doesn't have to be all boujee. Get your date, grab some good food, and have fun, that's it." "Let me tell you, McDonald's is date night done right," says Offset. "It doesn't have to be all boujee. Get your date, grab some good food, and have fun, that's it." Petco Love and BOBS from Skechers™ Celebrate Pet Love Stories for Valentine's Day

Eighteen winners were selected to receive Petco Love grants, with Animal Humane Association of New Mexico (AHNM) securing the top Love Stories grant award of $100K , thanks to winning pet adopter, Carol. Eighteen winners were selected to receive Petco Love grants, with Animal Humane Association of(AHNM) securing the top Love Stories grant award of, thanks to winning pet adopter, Carol. PinkCherry Unveils The Sexiest Cities With Their Latest 2022 Interactive Map

The interactive map allows users to explore which city is getting down with sex toys and even diving into which sex toys and pleasurable products users loved and enjoyed most last year. The interactive map allows users to explore which city is getting down with sex toys and even diving into which sex toys and pleasurable products users loved and enjoyed most last year.

Read more of the latest Valentine's Day news.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Subject Matter Experts: Access Access ProfNet , a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines , for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

Cision PR Newswire logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PR Newswire