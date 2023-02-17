New Breed Named HubSpot's 2022 North America Partner of the Year

Leading provider of revenue performance management services and applications becomes a three-time winner of prestigious partner award from HubSpot.

BURLINGTON, Vt., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Breed , the premier revenue performance management partner for the world's fastest-growing companies, today announced that it has been named HubSpot's 2022 North America Partner of the Year. New Breed is now the only partner in HubSpot's Impact Award Hall of Fame to be a three-time recipient of the North America Partner of the Year award. HubSpot, a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, uses the award to recognize members of its Solutions Partner Program who meet specific criteria that contribute to their growth and the growth of their customers.

The award represents New Breed's ability to implement, configure, and drive business outcomes using the HubSpot CRM.

The North America Partner of the Year award represents New Breed's continued ability to deliver an unsurpassed level of technical and strategic partnership for companies that seek to implement, configure, and drive business outcomes using the HubSpot CRM platform.

"The growth of HubSpot's CRM in recent years offers profound opportunities for companies of all sizes," said Patrick Biddiscombe, New Breed's CEO. "However, to fully leverage HubSpot's capabilities, organizations increasingly require a partner that is capable of customizing it for complex use cases and growth strategies. This award represents our continued commitment to serving that need. I'm excited to continue to work closely with HubSpot to help our customers stay at the cutting edge of CRM and growth strategy."

New Breed has been a HubSpot partner since 2012 and has earned every major HubSpot accreditation. The company became an inaugural member of the elite tier of solutions partners in 2020, and entered the HubSpot App Marketplace in 2021 after it launched Distributely , a HubSpot Certified application focused on lead routing and distribution. Now as the North America Partner of the Year, New Breed builds on this track record of HubSpot ecosystem leadership to help even the most complex organizations drive value from their investments on the HubSpot CRM platform.

"HubSpot's partner community is essential to our goal of helping millions of organizations grow better. The success of our shared customers is a direct reflection of the hard work and dedication of partners like New Breed," said Brian Garvey. "On behalf of everyone at HubSpot, I'm thrilled to congratulate New Breed and the other Impact Award winners on this incredible achievement."

"Solutions partners like New Breed are essential to helping our customers leverage the full value of the HubSpot CRM platform," said Yamini Rangan, CEO of HubSpot. "New Breed continues to drive innovative solutions on HubSpot for our shared customers, and I am excited to recognize New Breed as our top partner in North America."

About New Breed

New Breed is the premier revenue performance management partner for the world's fastest-growing companies. The company provides a comprehensive platform of services and technologies that align people, processes and systems in order to drive business outcomes. A three-time HubSpot North America Partner of the Year and elite HubSpot solutions partner, New Breed is a recognized leader in helping companies maximize their investments in the HubSpot CRM platform.

