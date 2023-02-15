System Innovation Group announces $3.2M Award

MELBOURNE, Fla., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- System Innovation Group, a leading provider of customized communications solutions, has been awarded a $3.2M 5-year contract to manage a private cellular network as a service.

"SIG's experience and reputation as a leading technology integrator for private cellular solutions has positioned our team to demonstrate our ability to manage networks as a service. With this 5-year service agreement, SIG will enhance the customer's profitability by outsourcing back-office operations. I look forward to our continued partnership within the private cellular community." – Shawn Gallagher, President

Within this contract System Innovation Group will support network operations across a wide area deployment of cellular base stations. The network currently supports IoT devices with plans to expand capabilities to include voice and SMS mobility.

"This expansion into network management is a logical step for the organization. The team is looking forward to this new project and our role in helping the customer to migrate into a full-service mobile network operation (MNO).", said Eric Salyers, CTO of System Innovation Group.

About System Innovation Group

System Innovation Group, LLC is a leading developer of customized private communications solutions that enable users to operate around the world securely and effectively. From industrial sites to remote battlefields, System Innovation Group's products and technology are utilized under the most extreme conditions. www.SystemInnovationGroup.com

