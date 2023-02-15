EpicentRx Presents Poster on the Nephroprotective Effects of RRx-001 in Patients with Solid Tumors that Receive Cisplatin/Etoposide at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Genitourinary Cancers Symposium

EpicentRx Presents Poster on the Nephroprotective Effects of RRx-001 in Patients with Solid Tumors that Receive Cisplatin/Etoposide at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Genitourinary Cancers Symposium

TORREY PINES, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EpicentRx, Inc. ("EpicentRx"), a leading-edge, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that uses groundbreaking science to treat cancer and inflammatory-driven diseases, today announced that it has been selected for a poster presentation at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (ASCO) being held February 16-18 in San Francisco. The poster presents evidence of nephroprotective effects for RRx-001 in a 90 patient trial called QUADRUPLE THREAT where patients received cisplatin/etoposide + RRx-001 as treatment for small cell lung cancer (SCLC), high grade neuroendocrine cancers, HGNEC, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer (OC).

(PRNewsfoto/EpicentRx, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Details on the company's poster presentation are below:

Abstract Title : Effect of RRx-001 on nephrotoxicity of cisplatin/etoposide in patients with solid tumors.

Session Title : Poster Session C: Renal Cell Cancer; Adrenal, Penile, Urethral and Testicular Cancers

Abstract Number for Publication : 657

Session Date and Time : Saturday, February 18, 2023: 12:30 PM - 2 PM

About RRx-001

RRx-001 is a highly selective NLRP3 inhibitor with vascular normalization and tumor associated macrophage polarization properties that resensitizes tumors to previously administered therapies. RRx-001 is under investigation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of small cell lung cancer (SCLC), and in a Phase 2 trial for protection against oral mucositis in first line head and neck cancer. It is also under development as a medical countermeasure for nuclear and radiological emergencies and as a treatment for neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson's and ALS/MND.

About EpicentRx, Inc.

EpicentRx is a leading-edge clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a complementary pipeline of small molecules, novel drug delivery devices, and cancer selective virus platforms that target inflammatory diseases of significant unmet need. For more information visit www.epicentrx.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EpicentRx, Inc.