Dr. Thomas T. Jeneby, MD Opens Chrysalis Cosmetic Surgery Center

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chrysalis Cosmetic Surgery Center, a new plastic surgery center in the heart of Stone Oak, announces its opening under the leadership of renowned Dr. Thomas Jeneby or "Dr. Boom Boom Pow®" and Dr. Cornejo, board certified plastic surgeons.

We are so excited to take our plastic surgery performance to the next level here at Chrysalis Cosmetic Surgery Center!

The state-of-the-art facility offers a full range of cosmetic and reconstructive procedures, with a focus on patient safety, comfort, and satisfaction.

Chrysalis Cosmetic Surgery Center is equipped with the latest technology and staffed by experienced professionals, providing patients with a seamless and personalized experience. The center's services include a variety of body contouring procedures, breast surgery, facial rejuvenation, and non-surgical treatments.

"We are thrilled to bring our combined 26 years of expertise and passion for plastic surgery to the San Antonio community," said Dr. Jeneby, board certified plastic surgeon.

"At Chrysalis cosmetic surgery center, our goal is to provide our patients with the highest quality care, in a safe and comfortable environment," replied Dr. Cornejo, board certified plastic surgeon.

Chrysalis Cosmetic Surgery Center's commitment to patient care extends beyond the operating room. The center's patient-centered approach is designed to ensure that each patient receives the best possible outcome and is well-informed throughout their journey.

The center is conveniently located in the heart of San Antonio and offers ample parking for patients and their families. Chrysalis Cosmetic Surgery Center is committed to providing a comprehensive and affordable plastic surgery experience and is accepting new patients now.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, please call (210) 270-8595 or visit the center's website at www.chrysalissurgerycenter.com .

