IGT Grows Sports Betting Footprint in Nevada via Retail and Mobile Sports Betting Agreement with Betfred

IGT PlaySports™ technology selected to power Betfred's first sportsbook in Nevada

LONDON, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that the Company expanded its sports betting footprint in Nevada via a multi-year PlaySports technology agreement with long-time sports betting operator, Betfred. Under the terms of the agreement, Betfred is leveraging IGT PlaySports technology to power retail and mobile sports betting at the Mohegan Sun Sportsbook inside Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton. This agreement underpins the first IGT-powered Betfred sportsbook in the U.S. and Betfred's entry into the Nevada betting market.

"IGT PlaySports' remarkable reputation and influence in the U.S. sports betting market, coupled with their ability to navigate complex regulatory environments, give Betfred supreme confidence in our choice to partner with IGT in Nevada," said Bryan Bennett, COO of Betfred USA Sports. "IGT PlaySports' experienced, in-market team and proven technology will enable Betfred to scale our operation in parallel with market opportunities and to establish a competitive and engaging betting experience in the most exciting gaming destination in the world."

"I attended the recent Gaming Control Board hearing to see Fred Done in person. He is a legend in bookmaking and Betfred is one of the most legendary brands in the sports betting industry. It's an honor to work with Fred's team in the U.S. as they introduce the Betfred product in Nevada," said Joe Asher, IGT President of Sports Betting. "IGT PlaySports looks forward to applying our vast experience in Nevada and beyond to help Betfred create a successful sportsbook that will appeal to local sports fans and visitors alike."

Betfred will first introduce retail betting, then look to follow-up with a mobile launch in the future. IGT is powering sports betting at more than 80 gaming venues across the U.S. and Canada. For more information visit igt.com/playsports or follow us on LinkedIn.

Betfred USA Sports is the wholly owned U.S. subsidiary of Betfred Group, a Warrington, United Kingdom-based bookmaker that owns and operates over 1,400 betting shops in the UK as well as industry-leading online and mobile products in the UK and South Africa. Betfred Group, founded by brothers Fred and Peter Done in 1967, created Las Vegas-based Betfred USA Sports in 2019 to enter the robust and ever-expanding U.S. sports betting market. Betfred USA Sports is licensed in Iowa, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Louisiana, Arizona, Washington, Maryland, Virginia, Ohio and Nevada.

