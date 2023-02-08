U.S. BATTERY MANUFACTURERS ARE "LEADING THE WORLD TO A CLEAN ENERGY FUTURE"

Statement from Battery Council International on State of the Union Address

WASHINGTON , Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. lead battery industry is ready to meet the challenges set forth in last night's State of the Union address, says Roger Miksad, executive vice president, Battery Council International (BCI).

"As the Executive Vice President of Battery Council International, I am pleased to hear President Biden's continued commitment to a clean energy future and infrastructure investment in his State of the Union address. The recently enacted Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act provide much-needed support to further the growth of our industry, which is already at the forefront of creating sustainable solutions for energy storage.

"The lead battery manufacturing industry across North America today has an annual manufacturing capacity of over 206 GWh, delivering batteries critical to enabling a clean energy future. From start to finish, these battery manufacturers operate a robust and reliable supply chain to make batteries that power the essential needs of everyday life; lead battery technology is also working for the future to help create the 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations that will be installed across the nation.

"For more than a century, the lead battery industry has been proud of its secure domestic supply chain that makes lead batteries, every day, for every application.

"We look forward to working with the Biden administration to further our shared goals."

Battery Council International (BCI) will soon celebrate its 100-year anniversary as the leading trade association of the North American battery industry representing more than 125 member companies. Formed in 1924, BCI joins together battery manufacturers and recyclers, marketers and retailers, suppliers of raw materials and equipment, and battery distributors from across North America and around the world. BCI members are committed to responsible manufacturing and recycling processes, and serve as a unified voice for environmental, health and safety stewardship. The organization continues to unite members within the lead industry to successfully communicate and protect through education, science, and government efforts the most successful circular economy on the planet. With 99% of used lead batteries collected and recycled in the U.S. and the typical new lead battery containing 80% or more of recycled content, BCI supports the path toward similar sustainability goals for all other battery chemistries. For more information visit www.batterycouncil.org.

