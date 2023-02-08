Introducing SHE Media's Entertainment Collective, a First-of-its-Kind Curation of the Most Influential Voices in Entertainment

SHE Media's Entertainment Collective will enrich onsite experiences and foster meaningful brand connections.

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SHE Media, a division of Penske Media Corporation (PMC) home to the most iconic brands in the entertainment industry including Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, Deadline, Dick Clark Productions (dcp), ATX TV Festival and more, proudly presents the launch of SHE Media's Entertainment Collective.

(PRNewswire)

Curating the top voices in TV and entertainment, SHE Media's Entertainment Collective is a first-of-its-kind offering, providing advertisers direct access to one of the largest and most engaged consumer audiences within a single marketplace. As part of PMC's continuous growth and expansion, SHE Media Entertainment Collective features 175+ hand-selected publishers and creators including TVLine, TVInsider, Soaps, xoNecole, TVShowsAce, IceCreamConvos, and Sandra Rose— who develop the most engaging digital content on the web.

"As a mission-based company, we are committed to identifying best-in-class publishers and creators and supporting them through our award-winning technology and unbridled access to the larger PMC entertainment ecosystem which includes some of the most iconic and culture defining brands in the world. Our mission is to leverage our unparalleled access to ensure our creative community receives the support to thrive and scale," said Ryan Nathanson, COO of SHE Media.

As the entertainment industry evolves with the fast pace of releases, a variety of streaming platforms, and emphasis on outcome-based marketing, the SHE Media Collective harnesses the endemic reach and significant relationships that these publishers have built with their audiences, to deliver elevated ad experiences, meaningful brand connections and unparalleled insights.

The Entertainment Collective's suite of advertising solutions—inclusive of engaging content, targeted media featuring an invite-only programmatic marketplace, commerce, and live experiences—is designed to be both turnkey and impactful while prioritizing consent and user privacy. To promote the strongest value exchange with its audiences, SHE Media's Entertainment Collective taps into the power of the PMC Atlas Data Studio to leverage first-party data, yielding five times higher engagement than the competition.

"Poor inventory quality and waste in ad-spending continues to be an issue for many advertisers," said Kate Calabrese, SHE Media's SVP, Media Solutions. "Our commitment to quality and brand safety has allowed us to build and maintain a strong reliable platform for advertisers and audiences alike. SHE Media's Entertainment Collective is the next iteration of how we help brand partners cut through the clutter of ad inventory to find trusted, quality audiences within native environments."

To learn more about how to tap into the power of SHE Media's Entertainment Collective, please contact Kate Calabrese, SVP, Media Solutions: Kate.Calabrese@SHEMedia.com.

About SHE Media

SHE Media is a top 5 lifestyle media company reaching 88 million monthly visitors. SHE Media focuses on the power of content in moving the culture forward through the celebration of passion and purpose. SHE Media believes that media companies can and should be a force for good in the world. SHE Media's rich editorial, culled from thousands of diverse sources, ranges from food and family to health, career, and entertainment. Composed of a community of creators and hand-picked publishers within the SHE Media Collective and flagship brands , SheKnows, BlogHer, STYLECASTER and Soaps, SHE Media produces digital and live media content that connects and inspires millions.Part of Penske Media Corporation (PMC), SHE Media is based in New York, with offices in Los Angeles. Follow SHE Media on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn .

Source: ComScore, May 2022

About Penske Media Corporation

Penske Media Corporation (PMC) is a leading global media and information services company whose award-winning content attracts a passionate audience. Since 2004, PMC has been a pioneer in digital media and a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens across its ever-growing constellation of iconic brands, which includes Variety, Rolling Stone, The Hollywood Reporter, Billboard, Dick Clark Productions, WWD, SHE Media, Robb Report, Deadline, Sportico, BGR, ARTnews, Fairchild Media, Vibe, IndieWire, Dirt, Artforum, Gold Derby, Spy.com and Luminate, the premier data and analytics company. PMC's journalists and content creators deliver daily the most comprehensive news and information in their industries and areas of coverage, unequaled in ambition, depth, and courage. In addition, PMC owns several vital cultural events such as SXSW, LA3C, Life is Beautiful, Latin Music Week and ATX Television Festival. Headquartered in New York and Los Angeles with additional offices in 14 countries worldwide, PMC believes companies should not only be profitable but also forces for good www.pmc.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SHE Media