Former Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Joins the Board of Healthcare Finance Start-Up Capital Pulse

WILMINGTON, N.C., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Pulse, a healthcare finance technology start-up that transforms the way healthcare companies access working capital, announced that Eric D. Hargan, Founder and CEO of The Hargan Group, has joined as a member of its Board of Directors.

Hargan served as Deputy Secretary of the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) from 2017-2021, as well as Acting Secretary in 2017-2018. As Deputy Secretary, he led the day-to-day operations and management of the department, as well as policy and strategy development. He previously served at HHS in similar roles during the George W. Bush Administration. Between his times at HHS, Eric was a practicing attorney specializing in healthcare regulation, mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, and government relations.

Since leaving his post at HHS, Eric has joined the Boards of University Hospitals, Alio Medical, SIU Medicine, Tomorrow Health, and HealthTrackRx. Additionally, Hargan serves as an Adjunct Professor of Management at Vanderbilt and Fellow of the Center for Healthcare Market Innovation in the Owen Graduate School of Business and teaches at the University of Minnesota's Carlson School of Management.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Board of Capital Pulse," said Hargan. "I believe the company is truly a first mover in healthcare finance. Its innovative, integrated platform for valuing and financing medical insurance claims has the potential to unlock billions of dollars in liquidity within the US healthcare system."

"We couldn't be happier that Eric has joined our Board," said Susan Estes, co-founder and CEO of Capital Pulse. "His expertise in Healthcare and Policy will be immensely helpful in guiding Capital Pulse as we bring our offering to market and deliver on our mission to help hospitals better access working capital, a vital financing lifeline."

Capital Pulse was founded in 2022 by Estes, a pioneering female financial leader and serial entrepreneur. As the first woman to run a US Treasury primary dealership, Estes has a storied career in the capital markets.

Estes, along with co-founders Dr. Alexandria Sakrejda and Josh Holden, created Capital Pulse in response to an increasing need from hospitals to access affordable working capital. The company's premise is that funding rates backed by medical insurance claims should reflect the credit of the underlying guarantor – the U.S. government or other highly-rated institutions – rather than the credit of the hospital or hospital system generating them. Capital Pulse uses secure cutting-edge technology to provide neutral and transparent medical claims scoring to providers, lenders and payers, unlocking liquidity in these undervalued assets.

ABOUT CAPITAL PULSE

