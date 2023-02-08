American Fitness Professionals & Associates Launches Gut Health Nutrition Specialist Course

RADNOR, Pa., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Fitness Professionals & Associates (AFPA), a division of KnowFully Learning Group and a leading provider of health, nutrition, and fitness online education, today announced the launch of its new offering: the Gut Health Nutrition Specialist course.

Students will learn how gut health impacts the entire body, and the influence of nutrition, genetics, and lifestyle.

Over the past decade, health specialists across all fields began to recognize the central importance of optimizing gut health to prevent, treat, and manage some of the most prevalent health issues, including digestive disorders, immunity, mental health, chronic disease, and overall wellness.

AFPA developed this certificate of specialty to meet the demand for this niche subject matter and provide students with a detailed understanding of the role of nutrition in influencing gut health. The course delivers up-to-date scientific knowledge about how gut health is fundamental to healthy digestion and the absorption of nutrients, as well as intricately connected to the adequate functioning of all bodily systems.

"I have trained and consulted with organizations worldwide on fitness and sports performance programming for over 20 years. Fitness professionals, personal trainers, and coaches struggle when clients and athletes are thrown off mentally and physically with gut health problems and related symptoms," said Diane Vives, senior director of health & wellness professional education for AFPA. "There was little in the way of professional education with science-based information and realistic solutions. I am very excited that the AFPA team and nutrition expert Sasha Aparicio collaborated to provide this Gut Health Specialist course and believe it will help many professionals and their clients."

Over the course of eight modules, students will learn about the anatomy of the gut, the ways in which gut health impacts the rest of the body, and how nutrition, genetics, and lifestyle factors influence gut health. Additionally, students will learn evidence-based nutritional strategies for optimizing gut health throughout the lifecycle.

About American Fitness Professionals & Associates (AFPA)

AFPA offers training programs and courses that enable health, nutrition, and fitness professionals to enhance their skills, advance their careers, stay up-to-date, and improve client outcomes. The company provides comprehensive, evidence-based, and holistic educational offerings at an affordable price and in a flexible, self-paced format. AFPA was founded in 1994 and acquired by KnowFully Learning Group in 2022.

About KnowFully

KnowFully Learning Group provides continuing professional education, exam preparation courses and education resources to the accounting, finance and healthcare sectors. KnowFully's suite of learning solutions helps learners become credentialed, satisfy required credit hours to maintain credentials, and stay informed on the latest trends and critical changes in their industries over the course of their careers. The company provides exam preparation and continuing education for accounting, finance, and tax professionals under the Surgent Accounting & Financial Education brand. KnowFully's healthcare education brands include CME Outfitters, CE Concepts, PharmCon freeCE, The Rx Consultant, ChiroCredit, IA MED, Psychotherapy.net and American Fitness Professionals & Associates. For more information, please visit www.KnowFully.com.

