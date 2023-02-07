Warren Greenberg, Honored as a 2023 CRN Channel Chief

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ATSG, a leading global, tech-enabled managed services and solutions company, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Warren Greenberg, Chief Client Officer, ATSG on its 2023 Channel Chiefs list. Every year, this list honors the IT channel executives who work tirelessly to advance the channel agenda and deliver successful channel partner programs and strategies.

(PRNewsfoto/ATSG) (PRNewswire)

As a 25 + year veteran of the technology industry, Mr. Greenberg is passionate about leading ATSG's Sales Organization to optimal performance. Over the past year, he has driven thought leadership to ATSG's channel philosophy, creating partner programs and engagement that yield value for partners and drive optimal business outcomes.

The 2023 Channel Chiefs have helped their solution provider partners and customers navigate an increasingly complex landscape of interconnected challenges and shifting industry dynamics. With the innovative strategies, programs, and partnerships of these Channel Chiefs in place, the solution provider community has continued to thrive.

"Warren's extensive channel experience and overall approach center around a holistic commitment to driving collaborative, mutually beneficial results with our partners," said Anthony J. D'Ambrosi, CEO at ATSG. "ATSG's strategic channel and alliance programs are a critical part of our overall go-to-market philosophy to provide tangible differentiation with our partners, and under Warren's leadership, we execute a co-selling strategy that delivers optimal outcomes for all stakeholders."

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs were selected by the editorial staff based on their record of business innovation and dedication to the partner community. This year's list represents the top IT executives responsible for building a robust channel ecosystem.

"Once again, this year's list gives well-deserved recognition to the IT Channel Chiefs who are dedicated to driving the channel agenda and advocating for the development of strong channel partnerships," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Under their exceptional leadership, influence, and innovation, the IT channel vendor community continues to deliver solutions and services that meet the rapidly evolving needs of their solution provider partners and their customers."

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs .

About ATSG

ATSG is a global leader in transformational technology solutions as a service for today's digital enterprise. Through ATSG's service portfolio of secure Digital Infrastructure, Digital Workplace, Collaboration, and Customer Experience offerings, ATSG provides Intelligent IT leveraging its comprehensive Ai2 automation platform.

Headquartered in Manhattan, New York, ATSG is a portfolio company of RunTide Capital, a private equity firm focused on building tech-enabled growth companies.

More information on ATSG is available at www.atsg.net. Like us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter, or become a fan on our Facebook page. #AboutATSG

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

© 2023 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Contact:

Elizabeth Kubycheck

ATSG, Inc.

Ekubycheck@atsg.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ATSG, Inc.