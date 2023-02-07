Supercharging Health Summit coming to Próspera

ROATAN, Honduras, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Próspera and Infinita VC today announced their first Builders' Summit for 2023. The "Supercharging Health Summit" will take place in Próspera's flagship city on the island of Roatan April 21st-23rd.

The Supercharging Health Summit attracts builders focused on innovations in bioengineering & medical technologies.

The Próspera Builders' Summits attract changemakers, entrepreneurs, and anyone interested in contributing towards building new solutions and companies for the modern era. The Supercharging Health Summit focuses on topics at the cutting edge of innovation like bioengineering, medical technologies, and improving human health outcomes.

The Próspera special jurisdiction enables greater healthcare innovation through better legal and regulatory frameworks to increase the ease of doing business. "In Próspera, people will experience what healthcare 10 years into the future will look like," says Mac Davis, founder of the cutting-edge biotechnology company Minicircle.

Speakers include the CEO of The Foresight Institute, the world's premier think-tank on the future of technology, and leading healthcare and biotechnology-focused venture capitalists.

Several other investment companies besides Infinita VC, like Healthspan Capital, The Ganesha Lab and VitaDAO, will attend the conference looking for path-breaking startups.

A key event during the summit is the pitch competition on the last day, where every attendee can propose startup ideas or policy proposals to a jury of investors. In September 2022, when Infinita organized a similar conference, the Honduran healthcare technology startup Doctor7, led by founder Jose Elvin Salgado, won the competition.

"Builders from anywhere in the world are welcome, but it's a core part of our mission to supercharge the Honduran startup ecosystem," said Infinita General Partner Niklas Anzinger.

"Imagine the next wave of healthcare innovation doesn't come from the US to Honduras. It comes from Honduras, to the US," continues Anzinger. "This is not just a dream. We are already working on it, and we invite innovators to join us."

About Infinita VC: Infinita is an early stage venture capital (VC) fund based in Próspera, investing in founders overcoming regulatory and doing-business obstacles through better legal systems. Infinita invested in biotechnology, hardware/robotics and fintech/crypto startups from Latin America and the US. Infinita was founded during the first "Build Próspera Summit" in April 2022, by former startup operator and entrepreneur from Germany, Niklas Anzinger. Niklas Anzinger is also the host of the "Stranded Technologies Podcast" talking about charter cities, legal innovation and leapfrogging technology in emerging markets.

About Próspera: Próspera is a governance platform that enables a global community of builders to collaborate to craft next-gen cities. Próspera's digital platform and physical hubs combine to offer an unparalleled base from which 21st century pioneers can launch and realize their ambitions. With a common sense regulatory framework and effective tax rates in the single digits for individuals and businesses, Próspera's policies are designed to be an economic supercharger, facilitating business operations and unlocking new opportunities for innovation. This is designed to benefit its citizenry as well as the host nations with whom they partner.

