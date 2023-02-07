Subversive Partners with Unusual Whales to Launch Democratic and Republican Exchange-Traded Funds

- Ticker: NANC and KRUZ Funds to invest in equity securities of companies in which sitting members of the U.S. Congress have invested -

- Allows investors to secure returns that their elected representatives enjoy by law -

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Subversive Capital Advisor (the "Advisor" or the "Company"), a Registered Investment Advisor primarily focused on different mission-driven emerging sectors, has partnered with Unusual Whales, an option flow platform and information service, to launch the Advisor's Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic exchange-traded fund ("ETF") (Ticker: NANC) and Unusual Whales Subversive Republican ETF (Ticker: KRUZ). NANC and KRUZ are actively managed diversified ETFs that are listed on February 7, 2023 on Cboe BZX Exchange. Christian H. Cooper will act as the ETFs' Portfolio Manager.

"We have partnered with Unusual Whales to develop ETFs that will allow investors access to the approximate holdings of members of Congress in both parties," said Mr. Cooper. "Subversive does not express a view on the NANC and KRUZ underlying equities, rather, we buy or sell securities based on Unusual Whales' reporting of what members of Congress disclose they hold.

"A quick online search shows how members of Congress perform relative to the rest of the market. Congress has outperformed the market and beat the SPY index in 2021 and 2022. We believe members of Congress have more information than the rest of us, and if they can trade on that information, we should be able to do the same, and now we can."

Unusual Whales, which serves at the data provider, has added, "We are an affordable options and equity data platform that has been at the forefront of the intersection of politics and finance for over three years. Having launched a reinvigorated effort on how lobbying, committee conflicts, and finance changes Congress, we are excited to bring new financial products so retail investors can invest alongside Congress and reduce information asymmetries."

The NANC and KRUZ Funds will invest primarily in equity securities of companies that sitting, registered Democratic and Republican members of United States Congress, respectively, and/or their spouses have reported to have invested as analyzed and provided to the Advisor by Unusual Whales. The NANC and KRUZ Funds each have a 0.75% management fee.

About Subversive

Subversive Capital Advisor LLC is a Registered Investment Advisor.

The firm's investment strategies primarily focus on different mission-driven emerging sectors that we believe will shape the economy of the future. The companies we invest in are bold, daring, and uninhibited enough not to let the world as it exists today limit their imagination for opportunities of the future.

Leveraging our team's track record in the private sector, we aim to bring all investors our institutional knowledge and network to drive meaningful value for their portfolios via diversified ETFs. ETFs in the Advisor's suite include the Subversive Metaverse ETF (Ticker: PUNK), the Subversive Decarbonization ETF (Ticker: DKRB), the Subversive Mental Health ETF (Ticker: SANE), the Subversive Food Security ETF (Ticker: KCAL), the Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic ETF (Ticker: NANC) and the Unusual Whales Subversive Republican ETF (Ticker: KRUZ).

Before investing you should carefully consider NANC's and KRUZ's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained by visiting NANC's and KRUZ's website at https://www.subversiveetfs.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

The Funds are a recently organized investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors have no track record or The Fund is actively managed and may not meet its investment objective based on the Adviser's success or failure to implement investment strategies for the Fund.

Of note, there are limited number of institutional investors that are authorized to purchase and redeem shares from the fund; there are additional costs of buying or selling shares; shares of the Fund may be bought and sold in the secondary market at market prices; it is possible legislation or regulation could be enacted that limits, restricts, or prevents Congresspeople and/or their spouses from trading; there is a delay given the STOCK act, within 30 days of purchasing the security; equity securities in the Fund may experience sudden, unpredictable drops in value or long periods of decline in value; the Fund may invest in securities of small- and mid-capitalization companies and thus be more volatile given Congresspeople's trading patterns; there is likely a high portfolio turnover rate which may subject to higher tax liability; and the Funds are recently organized with no operating history.

About Unusual Whales

Unusual Whales is an options and equity data platform that has been at the forefront of the intersection of politics and finance for over three years. Unusual Whales is providing data to Subversive for the ETF. It does not recommend, nor condemn, the investments above, and recommends that any investor talk to a qualified professional advisor before investing. There are no expectations that previous or past returns will equal present returns, nor should there be expectation that the ETF will necessarily perform well given previous performance. You can lose some, or all, of your investment. Unusual Whales is not paid for ETF performance and has developed the partnership with Subversive to develop the ETF to provide access to a tradeable ETF.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding the plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs of the Company. Words such as "expects", "continue", "will", "anticipates" and "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current projections and expectations about future events and financial trends, and on certain assumptions and analysis made by the Company in light of experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors management believes are appropriate.

Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

