Spectrum Science Receives Strategic Investment from Knox Lane to Fuel Continued Growth

WASHINGTON and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Science ("Spectrum" or "the Company"), an independent, integrated marketing, communications and media firm focused on the pharmaceutical, biotech and broader life science industries today announced that the Company has received a strategic investment from Knox Lane, a growth-oriented investment firm that is focused on partnering with businesses in the services and consumer sectors. The partnership will support the continued expansion of Spectrum's strategic communications capabilities, while also enabling the Company to build on its unique approach to clinical trial recruitment, broaden consultative capabilities for medical affairs clients and drive enhanced tech enablement throughout the organization.

Owned by industry veteran Jonathan Wilson, Spectrum has been serving clients across the healthcare sector for nearly three decades. The Company has experienced robust organic growth under Wilson's leadership over the last nine years and completed three successful acquisitions in 2022. Today, Spectrum employs more than 300 individuals across the U.S. and UK.

"Spectrum has been on an incredible trajectory over the past several years, including a particularly prolific 2022," said Shamik Patel, Partner at Knox Lane, and Brent Gunderson, Principal at Knox Lane. "Spectrum's unique model allows them to respond to the evolving needs of pharma, biotech and life science clients in a dynamic and challenging industry and deliver game-changing solutions across commercialization, including strategic communications, advertising, clinical trial recruitment, scientific strategy and medical communications. We're honored to be Spectrum's first institutional partner and look forward to working with Jonathan and the management team on the next stage of the Company's journey and supporting even more growth milestones in the years ahead."

"A number of firms have expressed interest in Spectrum over the years, but we purposefully waited for the right time and opportunity—specifically a partnership that would strategically fuel our expansion while protecting what we feel makes us unique," said Wilson. "We've built a solid team, structure and culture that puts people at the center—from the clients we serve, to the patients they help, to the colleagues we collaborate with around the world. As our organization continues to evolve, our vision remains: to build differentiated capabilities that predict and solve healthcare clients' most pressing challenges. We value the experience and capabilities of Knox Lane and are excited to partner with them on our continued transformation."

Wilson will continue in his role of Chief Executive Officer with the support of Spectrum's established leadership team and will also serve as an Executive Member of the Board.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. served as the exclusive financial advisor and Alston & Bird LLP acted as legal counsel to Spectrum. Jefferies served as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel to Knox Lane.

