NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From celebrated vascular surgeon and veteran medical maverick Dr. Frank J. Veith comes a captivating memoir and exposé of the medical establishment that unveils an often clubby industry that many believe needs serious reform. The Medical Jungle: A Pioneering Surgeon's Battle to Revolutionize Vascular Care and Challenge the Medical Mafia (Amplify Publishing; February 7) candidly recounts Dr. Veith's countless battles inside what he calls the "medical jungle"—-a cut-throat environment that threatens as much as it heals.

Renowned Vascular Surgeon Unveils Dark Side of the Medical Profession in Revealing New Memoir

Part captivating memoir, part disclosure of a self-serving system, The Medical Jungle recounts Dr. Veith's tireless efforts to improve medical care for patients. With wisdom garnered from a sixty-year career as a pioneering surgeon, Dr. Veith pulls back the curtain on the inner workings of innovative medical procedures, while candidly describing the self-interested parties that sought to block progress with no thought to how their actions would impact patient care.

The New York Times calls Dr. Veith "an unlikely radical…waging an aggressive fight in the clubby world of the medical profession" for his tireless advocacy of patients and medical progress instead of the hospital's bottom line—no matter the consequences. The Medical Jungle will inspire anyone who faces adversity at any level to stand up and be radical, even when it is unpopular.

A starred review from Blue Ink Review calls The Medical Jungle "a fascinating chronicle of the complex inner workings of the 'medical jungle,'" while Kirkus calls the book "an engaging and evocative medical memoir." Former president of the European Society of Vascular Surgery Sir Peter R. F. Bell calls it "a must read for doctors and the public."

Frank J. Veith, MD, is one of America's leading vascular surgeons, a pioneering creator of life- and limb-saving medical advances, and the chairman of VEITHsymposium—the largest vascular surgery conference in the world. He currently serves as a professor of surgery at NYU and the Cleveland Clinic and was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Society of Vascular Surgery. Glenn Plaskin is the bestselling author of twenty-five books and his profiles and syndicated columns have appeared in the New York Times, the Daily News, Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, Cosmopolitan, W, and Playboy.

