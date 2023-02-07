Policy Pathways: Early Insights into Public Policy and International Affairs Open Career Pathways for Youth

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Our nation's youth are challenging traditional views, offering new perspectives, and holding our leaders accountable. Young people are more informed today than at any time in history and deserve representation at all levels of government. Yet, their influence appears to have limited impact in bringing about lasting policy change. The essence of democracy is that peoples' voices be heard regardless of age. Youth are making it known that they have a stake in our country's future.

Policy Pathways programs are for youth interested in further studies in public policy and international affairs.

Young people desire to be heard by legislators and policymakers. Early insights into public policy, public administration, international affairs, and study abroad opportunities offer essential educational tools, skills, and experiences for high school and college students to begin voicing their convictions on the national stage.

Transferring their passions to real-world careers and institutional change requires youth to be informed and culturally-sensitive. Studying abroad cultivates just that while improving grades, graduation rates, confidence, and respect for diverse opinions and cultures.

Policy Pathways is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides youth ages 15-25 educational experiences in public policy, administration, and international affairs. Two Policy Pathways programs are for youth interested in preparing for further studies in public policy and international affairs.

The Pathways to LIFE Abroad International Education and Global Careers Fair is Richmond, Virginia's premiere expo to transform area youth into global citizens. Attendees will learn about dozens of study abroad programs, speak to various representatives from colleges and universities offering international affairs programs, and discover global career opportunities.

The fair, which is free and open to the public, will be held at John Marshall High School on Saturday, May 20, 2023. Register here (https://bit.ly/3RHyeI3). Sponsors: Richmond Public Schools; the Commonwealth (VA) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated; the City of Richmond Mayor's Youth Academy; Virginia Union University; Policy Pathways, Inc.; and the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs.

Policy Pathways' annual Summer Academy for Policy Leadership and Public Service Online (SAO) will be held Sunday, June 25 - Saturday, July 8, 2023. The two-week virtual academy engages youth in high-quality policy education using a college-prep curriculum. The real-world application of Capstone projects draws upon an international network of professors and policy decision-makers who teach on a wide variety of related topics: Critical Thinking, Foreign Policy, Statistics, Data Analysis, Advocacy, Economics, and more. Apply here . (https://bit.ly/3YrWpfS).

