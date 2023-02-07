Win Stuff
Nabors Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabors Industries Ltd. ("Nabors" or the "Company") (NYSE: NBR) today reported fourth quarter 2022 operating revenues of $760 million, an increase of approximately 10%, compared to operating revenues of $694 million in the third quarter of 2022. The net loss attributable to Nabors shareholders for the quarter was $69 million, or $7.87 per share. This compares to a loss of $14 million, or $1.80 per share, in the third quarter. The fourth quarter results included a non-cash charge of $36 million, or $3.98 per share, related to mark-to-market treatment of Nabors' warrants. The third quarter results included a non-cash gain for the warrants of $34 million, or $3.74 per share. Excluding the impact of the Nabors warrants on each quarter's results, the net loss improved sequentially by $15 million. Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA was $230 million, a 21% increase compared to $191 million in the previous quarter.

Anthony G. Petrello, Nabors Chairman, CEO and President, commented, "Our fourth quarter performance and financial results were impressive. Once again, all segments contributed to strong sequential growth. Total adjusted EBITDA was the highest quarterly level since 2015. The U.S. Drilling segment drove most of our growth, highlighted by unprecedented daily margins in the Lower 48 market. Daily margin and adjusted EBITDA also improved in our International segment. In Drilling Solutions, growth accelerated with the annual adjusted EBITDA run rate surpassing $120 million, as gross margin set another record at nearly 53%. Rig Technologies had its best quarter in seven years.

"In the Lower 48, we successfully repriced the majority of our rigs during the quarter. As a result, daily rig revenue increased by more than $3,500. Almost all of that increase flowed through to daily gross margin, which improved by nearly $3,500, to $14,600, an all-time high. Notwithstanding this growth, leading edge daily revenue in this market remains substantially higher than our fourth quarter average.

"In our International segment, SANAD deployed its second newbuild rig, of the initial five awards, late in the quarter. The remaining three units are expected to commence operations by the third quarter. In addition, SANAD has been awarded five more newbuild rigs, bringing the total awarded to date to 10. Deployment of this second tranche of five is expected to begin around the end of 2023 at the earliest. We also reactivated an existing rig in Saudi Arabia, and in Papua New Guinea our advanced rig contributed a full quarter at its operating rate.

"Revenue in our Drilling Solutions segment accelerated in the fourth quarter. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 18% sequentially, driven by growth across most product lines. NDS revenue on our U.S. rigs, third-party U.S. rigs, and International rigs all saw double-digit growth in the quarter.

"In our Rig Technologies segment, all product lines contributed to the increase in segment EBITDA. The most significant increases were in aftermarket parts, and rentals.

"Demonstrating our commitment and progress supporting the energy transition, Nabors was awarded the Energy Transition Award – Upstream at the 24th Annual Platts Global Energy Awards in December. Our strategy has taken shape since we announced it a year ago. We have deployed multiple energy transition solutions on our rigs, as well as on third party units. Also, we are developing advanced technologies focused on responsible hydrocarbon production, hydrogen, and carbon."

Segment Results

The U.S. Drilling segment reported $144.1 million in adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2022, a 26% increase from the prior quarter. Nabors' average Lower 48 rig count, at 95, increased by three rigs. Daily adjusted gross margin in the Lower 48 market averaged $14,600, 31% higher than the prior quarter.

International Drilling adjusted EBITDA totaled $88.8 million, a 3% increase from the prior quarter. Improved performance across Latin America and in Saudi Arabia drove the growth. The International rig count averaged 75.7, up one rig sequentially. Daily adjusted gross margin for the fourth quarter averaged $14,902, up $313 from the prior quarter.

Drilling Solutions adjusted EBITDA increased sequentially by 18% to $30.3 million. Growth was strong across most product and service categories, notably Managed Pressure Drilling, Casing Running, and Performance Tools.

In Rig Technologies, adjusted EBITDA increased by 57% to $7.6 million in the fourth quarter. Revenue increased by 24% sequentially, to $62.8 million, mainly due to higher aftermarket sales, reflecting increased rig and equipment utilization across the industry.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Adjusted free cash flow totaled $101 million in the fourth quarter, primarily driven by higher financial results across all segments, strong collections, and disciplined capital spending. For the full year, adjusted free cash flow was $154 million. Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter totaled $103 million, including $16 million supporting the SANAD newbuilds. Full-year capital expenditures totaled $382 million, of which $91 million was for SANAD newbuilds.

At the end of the fourth quarter, net debt was $2.085 billion, a $75 million reduction compared to the third quarter.

William Restrepo, Nabors CFO, stated, "We benefitted from strong financial performance in the fourth quarter across all of our segments. U.S. Drilling delivered continued increases in pricing, as well as higher rig count. At the same time our International business continued its steady upward progression with more growth expected over the coming quarters, as activity across the globe expands from its current levels and dayrates have started to increase. Our low-capital-intensity businesses grew briskly during the quarter with both Drilling Solutions and Rig Technologies exceeding their quarterly targets.

"In the Lower 48, dayrate increases were significant as we repriced nearly two-thirds of the fleet. Our revenue per day average for the fleet reached $32,000. There's still plenty of room to run as we reprice our fleet to the current leading edge dayrates.

"We intend to capitalize on this environment to further improve our capital structure and reduce leverage. We are already seeing the impact our cash flow generation and debt reduction has had on the cost of our debt, with interest rate spreads compressing significantly over the last quarter. For 2023, we estimate we will generate adjusted free cash flow exceeding $400 million. We intend to allocate our cash flow primarily to debt reduction and we expect to close the year with net debt of approximately $1.7 billion."

Outlook

Nabors expects the following metrics for the first quarter 2023:

U.S. Drilling

  • An increase in average Lower 48 rig count of one rig vs. the fourth quarter average
  • Lower 48 adjusted gross margin per day of approximately $16,100 - $16,300
  • A $2 to $3 million decrease in adjusted EBITDA for Alaska and U.S. Offshore combined, mainly due to two Alaska rigs going on standby rate

International

  • Rig count up approximately one to two rigs vs. the fourth quarter average
  • Adjusted gross margin per day approximately in line with the fourth quarter

Drilling Solutions

  • Adjusted EBITDA up by approximately 6% above the fourth quarter level

Rig Technologies

  • Adjusted EBITDA approximately in line with the fourth quarter

Capital Expenditures

  • Capital expenditures of $150 million, of which approximately $45 million supports SANAD newbuilds
  • Capital expenditures for the full year 2023 of $490 million, including $180 million for SANAD and an incremental $20 million for sustaining capex on the higher rig count

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

  • Adjusted free cash flow for the full year 2023 to exceed $400 million

Mr. Petrello concluded, "Our fourth quarter results capped a year of significant achievement. We reached noteworthy milestones across the company. Looking into 2023, the momentum from higher dayrates, newbuild deployments in Saudi Arabia, greater penetration of our advanced performance solutions, the start of expanding activity in international markets, and broader recognition of our decarbonization initiatives sets us up for a strong 2023."

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) is a leading provider of advanced technology for the energy industry. With presence in more than 20 countries, Nabors has established a global network of people, technology and equipment to deploy solutions that deliver safe, efficient and responsible energy production. By leveraging its core competencies, particularly in drilling, engineering, automation, data science and manufacturing, Nabors aims to innovate the future of energy and enable the transition to a lower-carbon world. Learn more about Nabors and its energy technology leadership: www.nabors.com.

Forward-looking Statements

The information included in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, as disclosed by Nabors from time to time in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of these factors, Nabors' actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect management's estimates and beliefs as of the date of this press release. Nabors does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Disclaimer

This press release presents certain "non-GAAP" financial measures.  The components of these non-GAAP measures are computed by using amounts that are determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP").  Adjusted operating income (loss) represents income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, interest expense, investment income (loss), and other, net. Adjusted EBITDA is computed similarly, but also excludes depreciation and amortization expenses. In addition, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss) exclude certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. Net debt is calculated as total debt minus the sum of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

Adjusted free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of assets.  Management believes that adjusted free cash flow is an important liquidity measure for the company and that it is useful to investors and management as a measure of the company's ability to generate cash flow, after reinvesting in the company for future growth, that could be available for paying down debt or other financing cash flows, such as dividends to shareholders. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure is useful information to investors when comparing our cash flows with the cash flows of other companies.

Each of these non-GAAP measures has limitations and therefore should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income (loss), net debt, and adjusted free cash flow, because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance.  Securities analysts and investors also use these measures as some of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently.  Reconciliations of consolidated adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss) to income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, net debt to total debt, and adjusted free cash flow to net cash provided by operations, which are their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures, are included in the tables at the end of this press release. We do not provide a forward-looking reconciliation of our outlook for Segment Adjusted EBITDA, Segment Gross Margin or Adjusted Free Cash Flow, as the amount and significance of items required to develop meaningful comparable GAAP financial measures cannot be estimated at this time without unreasonable efforts. These special items could be meaningful.

Investor Contacts:  William C. Conroy, CFA, Vice President of Corporate Development & Investor Relations, +1 281-775-2423 or via e-mail william.conroy@nabors.com, or Kara Peak, Director of Corporate Development & Investor Relations, +1 281-775-4954 or via email kara.peak@nabors.com. To request investor materials, contact Nabors' corporate headquarters in Hamilton, Bermuda at +441-292-1510 or via e-mail mark.andrews@nabors.com

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(Unaudited)















Three Months Ended


Year Ended




December 31,


September 30,


December 31,


(In thousands, except per share amounts)


2022


2021


2022


2022


2021














Revenues and other income:












Operating revenues 


$           760,148


$           543,539


$           694,136


$        2,653,766


$        2,017,548


Investment income (loss)


9,194


156


4,813


14,992


1,557


Total revenues and other income


769,342


543,695


698,949


2,668,758


2,019,105














Costs and other deductions:












Direct costs


457,184


347,238


432,311


1,666,004


1,286,896


General and administrative expenses


59,031


54,422


57,594


228,431


213,559


Research and engineering


13,911


10,223


13,409


49,939


35,153


Depreciation and amortization


168,841


167,955


169,857


665,072


693,381


Interest expense


44,245


44,570


43,841


177,895


171,476


Other, net


58,124


10,170


(25,954)


127,099


106,729


Total costs and other deductions


801,336


634,578


691,058


2,914,440


2,507,194














Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes


(31,994)


(90,883)


7,891


(245,682)


(488,089)


Income tax expense (benefit)


26,161


18,393


12,352


61,537


55,621














Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax


(58,155)


(109,276)


(4,461)


(307,219)


(543,710)


Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax


-


13


-


-


20














Net income (loss)


(58,155)


(109,263)


(4,461)


(307,219)


(543,690)


Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest


(10,911)


(4,414)


(9,322)


(43,043)


(25,582)


Net income (loss) attributable to Nabors


(69,066)


(113,677)


(13,783)


(350,262)


(569,272)


Less: Preferred stock dividend


-


-


-


-


(3,653)


Net income (loss) attributable to Nabors common shareholders

$            (69,066)


$         (113,677)


$            (13,783)


$         (350,262)


$         (572,925)














Amounts attributable to Nabors common shareholders:












Net income (loss) from continuing operations


$            (69,066)


$         (113,690)


$            (13,783)


$         (350,262)


$         (572,945)


Net income (loss) from discontinued operations


-


13


-


-


20


Net income (loss) attributable to Nabors common shareholders

$            (69,066)


$         (113,677)


$            (13,783)


$         (350,262)


$         (572,925)














Earnings (losses) per share:












Basic from continuing operations


$                (7.87)


$              (14.60)


$                (1.80)


$              (40.52)


$              (76.58)


Basic from discontinued operations


-


-


-


-


-


Total Basic


$                (7.87)


$              (14.60)


$                (1.80)


$              (40.52)


$              (76.58)














Diluted from continuing operations


$                (7.87)


$              (14.60)


$                (1.80)


$              (40.52)


$              (76.58)


Diluted from discontinued operations


-


-


-


-


-


Total Diluted


$                (7.87)


$              (14.60)


$                (1.80)


$              (40.52)


$              (76.58)


























Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:












   Basic 


9,101


7,950


9,099


8,898


7,605


   Diluted 


9,101


7,950


9,099


8,898


7,605


























Adjusted EBITDA


$           230,022


$           131,656


$           190,822


$           709,392


$           481,940














Adjusted operating income (loss)


$             61,181


$            (36,299)


$             20,965


$             44,320


$         (211,441)


























NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

















December 31,


September 30,


December 31,

(In thousands)


2022


2022


2021



(Unaudited)



ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and short-term investments


$            452,315


$            425,070


$            991,488

Accounts receivable, net


327,397


302,963


287,572

Other current assets


220,911


237,873


222,749

     Total current assets


1,000,623


965,906


1,501,809

Property, plant and equipment, net


3,026,100


3,100,293


3,348,498

Other long-term assets


703,131


702,356


675,057

     Total assets


$         4,729,854


$         4,768,555


$         5,525,364








LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Trade accounts payable


$            314,041


$            290,167


$            253,748

Other current liabilities


282,349


268,999


271,480

     Total current liabilities


596,390


559,166


525,228

Long-term debt


2,537,540


2,585,517


3,262,795

Other long-term liabilities


380,529


344,702


343,120

     Total liabilities


3,514,459


3,489,385


4,131,143








Redeemable noncontrolling interest in subsidiary


678,604


683,005


675,283








Equity:







Shareholders' equity


368,956


439,241


590,656

Noncontrolling interest


167,835


156,924


128,282

     Total equity


536,791


596,165


718,938

     Total liabilities and equity


$         4,729,854


$         4,768,555


$         5,525,364






















NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT REPORTING


(Unaudited)














The following tables set forth certain information with respect to our reportable segments and rig activity:



































Three Months Ended


Year Ended





December 31,


September 30,


December 31,


(In thousands, except rig activity)


2022


2021


2022


2022


2021















Operating revenues:













U.S. Drilling


$           332,845


$           192,310


$           297,178


$        1,100,614


$           669,656



Canada Drilling


-


-


-


-


39,336



International Drilling


317,577


271,069


306,355


1,199,282


1,043,197



Drilling Solutions


71,307


51,776


61,981


243,349


172,473



Rig Technologies (1)


62,803


46,920


50,496


195,129


149,273



Other reconciling items (2)


(24,384)


(18,536)


(21,874)


(84,608)


(56,387)



Total operating revenues


$           760,148


$           543,539


$           694,136


$        2,653,766


$        2,017,548















Adjusted EBITDA: (3)













U.S. Drilling


$           144,142


$             69,249


$           114,486


$           420,264


$           249,951



Canada Drilling


56


223


(9)


13


14,497



International Drilling


88,838


73,168


85,922


328,454


283,312



Drilling Solutions


30,336


19,559


25,612


98,699


59,433



Rig Technologies (1)


7,561


3,842


4,818


14,699


8,349



Other reconciling items (4)


(40,911)


(34,385)


(40,007)


(152,737)


(133,601)



Total adjusted EBITDA


$           230,022


$           131,656


$           190,822


$           709,392


$           481,940















Adjusted operating income (loss): (5)













U.S. Drilling


$             68,293


$            (12,587)


$             37,776


$           108,506


$            (76,492)



Canada Drilling


56


223


(9)


13


2,893



International Drilling


1,750


(5,749)


(907)


(879)


(40,117)



Drilling Solutions


24,800


12,930


20,099


77,868


32,771



Rig Technologies (1)


6,118


1,493


3,412


8,906


158



Other reconciling items (4)


(39,836)


(32,609)


(39,406)


(150,094)


(130,654)



Total adjusted operating income (loss)


$             61,181


$            (36,299)


$             20,965


$             44,320


$         (211,441)















Rig activity:












Average Rigs Working: (7)













     Lower 48


95.1


74.7


92.1


90.0


65.6



     Other US


7.0


6.0


7.7


7.2


5.3



U.S. Drilling


102.1


80.7


99.8


97.2


70.9



Canada Drilling


-


-


-


-


6.5



International Drilling


75.7


71.4


74.6


74.2


67.9



Total average rigs working


177.8


152.1


174.4


171.4


145.3















Daily Rig Revenue: (6),(8)













     Lower 48


$             32,719


$             21,739


$             29,190


$             27,826


$             21,436



     Other US


72,497


77,833


70,661


71,333


81,641



U.S. Drilling (10)


35,447


25,911


32,380


31,037


25,909



Canada Drilling


-


-


-


-


16,693



International Drilling


45,616


41,239


44,658


44,311


42,100















Daily Adjusted Gross Margin: (6),(9)













     Lower 48


$             14,599


$               7,161


$             11,165


$             10,678


$               7,367



     Other US


36,592


47,734


38,034


37,062


50,953



U.S. Drilling (10)


16,107


10,179


13,232


12,625


10,605



Canada Drilling


-


-


-


-


6,927



International Drilling


14,902


13,172


14,589


14,257


13,474
























(1)

Includes our oilfield equipment manufacturing activities.










(2)

Represents the elimination of inter-segment transactions related to our Rig Technologies operating segment.










(3)

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense, other, net and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted EBITDA excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance.  Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance.  Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently.  A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to net income (loss), which is the most closely comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the table set forth immediately following the heading "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Net Income (Loss)".










(4)

Represents the elimination of inter-segment transactions and unallocated corporate expenses.










(5)

Adjusted operating income (loss) represents net income (loss) before income (losses) from discontinued operations, net of tax, income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense  and other, net. Adjusted operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted operating income (loss) excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance.  Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance.  Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently.  A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to net income (loss), which is the most closely comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the table set forth immediately following the heading "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Net Income (Loss)".










(6)

Rig revenue days represents the number of days the Company's rigs are contracted and performing under a contract during the period.  These would typically include days in which operating, standby and move revenue is earned.










(7)

Average rigs working represents a measure of the average number of rigs operating during a given period.  For example, one rig operating 45 days during a quarter represents approximately 0.5 average rigs working for the quarter.  On an annual period, one rig operating 182.5 days represents approximately 0.5 average rigs working for the year.  Average rigs working can also be calculated as rig revenue days during the period divided by the number of calendar days in the period.










(8)

Daily rig revenue represents operating revenue, divided by the total number of revenue days during the quarter.   










(9)

Daily adjusted gross margin represents operating revenue less direct costs, divided by the total number of rig revenue days during the quarter.   










(10)

The U.S. Drilling segment includes the Lower 48, Alaska, and Gulf of Mexico operating areas.










NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT
(Unaudited)


(In thousands)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2022



U.S.
Drilling


Canada
Drilling


International
Drilling


Drilling
Solutions


Rig
Technologies


Other
reconciling
items


Total
















Adjusted operating income (loss)


$    68,293


$          56


$          1,750


$  24,800


$            6,118


$    (39,836)


$    61,181

Depreciation and amortization 


75,849


-


87,088


5,536


1,443


(1,075)


168,841

Adjusted EBITDA


$  144,142


$          56


$        88,838


$  30,336


$            7,561


$    (40,911)


$  230,022

































Three Months Ended December 31, 2021



U.S.
Drilling


Canada
Drilling


International
Drilling


Drilling
Solutions


Rig
Technologies


Other
reconciling
items


Total
















Adjusted operating income (loss)


$   (12,587)


$       223


$        (5,749)


$  12,930


$            1,493


$    (32,609)


$   (36,299)

Depreciation and amortization 


81,836


-


78,917


6,629


2,349


(1,776)


167,955

Adjusted EBITDA


$    69,249


$       223


$        73,168


$  19,559


$            3,842


$    (34,385)


$  131,656

































Three Months Ended September 30, 2022



U.S.
Drilling


Canada
Drilling


International
Drilling


Drilling
Solutions


Rig
Technologies


Other
reconciling
items


Total
















Adjusted operating income (loss)


$    37,776


$          (9)


$            (907)


$  20,099


$            3,412


$    (39,406)


$    20,965

Depreciation and amortization 


76,710


-


86,829


5,513


1,406


(601)


169,857

Adjusted EBITDA


$  114,486


$          (9)


$        85,922


$  25,612


$            4,818


$    (40,007)


$  190,822

































Year Ended December 31, 2022



U.S.
Drilling


Canada
Drilling


International
Drilling


Drilling
Solutions


Rig
Technologies


Other
reconciling
items


Total
















Adjusted operating income (loss)


$  108,506


$          13


$            (879)


$  77,868


$            8,906


$ (150,094)


$    44,320

Depreciation and amortization 


311,758


-


329,333


20,831


5,793


(2,643)


665,072

Adjusted EBITDA


$  420,264


$          13


$     328,454


$  98,699


$          14,699


$ (152,737)


$  709,392

































Year Ended December 31, 2021



U.S.
Drilling


Canada
Drilling


International
Drilling


Drilling
Solutions


Rig
Technologies


Other
reconciling
items


Total
















Adjusted operating income (loss)


$   (76,492)


$    2,893


$      (40,117)


$  32,771


$               158


$ (130,654)


$ (211,441)

Depreciation and amortization 


326,443


11,604


323,429


26,662


8,191


(2,947)


693,381

Adjusted EBITDA


$  249,951


$  14,497


$     283,312


$  59,433


$            8,349


$ (133,601)


$  481,940
















Adjusted EBITDA by segment represents adjusted income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization.




















NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN BY SEGMENT TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT

(Unaudited)




















































Three Months Ended


Year Ended




December 31,


September 30,


December 31,

(In thousands)


2022


2021


2022


2022


2021













Lower 48 - U.S. Drilling












Adjusted operating income (loss)


$              58,299


$            (25,474)


$             25,551


$              68,317


$          (119,000)


Plus: General and administrative costs


4,977


4,609


4,798


18,960


17,890


Plus: Research and engineering


1,637


1,065


1,652


6,539


3,736


GAAP Gross Margin


64,913


(19,800)


32,001


93,816


(97,374)


Plus: Depreciation and amortization


62,768


68,994


62,583


256,907


273,638


Adjusted gross margin


$            127,681


$             49,194


$             94,584


$            350,723


$           176,264













Other - U.S. Drilling












Adjusted operating income (loss)


$                9,994


$             12,887


$             12,225


$              40,189


$             42,508


Plus: General and administrative costs


324


513


343


1,357


2,122


Plus: Research and engineering


166


105


157


594


408


GAAP Gross Margin


10,484


13,505


12,725


42,140


45,038


Plus: Depreciation and amortization


13,081


12,844


14,127


54,852


52,805


Adjusted gross margin


$              23,565


$             26,349


$             26,852


$              96,992


$             97,843













U.S. Drilling












Adjusted operating income (loss)


$              68,293


$            (12,587)


$             37,776


$            108,506


$            (76,492)


Plus: General and administrative costs


5,301


5,122


5,141


20,317


20,012


Plus: Research and engineering


1,803


1,170


1,809


7,133


4,144


GAAP Gross Margin


75,397


(6,295)


44,726


135,956


(52,336)


Plus: Depreciation and amortization


75,849


81,838


76,710


311,759


326,443


Adjusted gross margin


$            151,246


$             75,543


$           121,436


$            447,715


$           274,107













Canada Drilling












Adjusted operating income (loss)


$                     56


$                  223


$                     (9)


$                     13


$               2,893


Plus: General and administrative costs


(17)


175


9


24


1,711


Plus: Research and engineering


-


-


-


-


115


GAAP Gross Margin


39


398


-


37


4,719


Plus: Depreciation and amortization


(1)


(1)


-


2


11,604


Adjusted gross margin


$                     38


$                  397


$                        -


$                     39


$             16,323













International Drilling












Adjusted operating income (loss)


$                1,750


$              (5,749)


$                  (907)


$                 (879)


$            (40,117)


Plus: General and administrative costs


13,368


12,058


12,599


51,505


44,993


Plus: Research and engineering


1,542


1,357


1,558


5,903


5,560


GAAP Gross Margin


16,660


7,666


13,250


56,529


10,436


Plus: Depreciation and amortization


87,089


78,918


86,830


329,335


323,431


Adjusted gross margin


$            103,749


$             86,584


$            100,080


$           385,864


$           333,867














Adjusted gross margin by segment represents adjusted operating income (loss) plus general and administrative





costs, research and engineering costs and depreciation and amortization.







NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NET INCOME (LOSS)

(Unaudited)



























Three Months Ended


Year Ended




December 31,


September 30,


December 31,


(In thousands)


2022


2021


2022


2022


2021














Net income (loss)


$            (58,155)


$         (109,263)


$              (4,461)


$         (307,219)


$         (543,690)


(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax


-


(13)


-


-


(20)


Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax


(58,155)


(109,276)


(4,461)


(307,219)


(543,710)


Income tax expense (benefit)


26,161


18,393


12,352


61,537


55,621


Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes


(31,994)


(90,883)


7,891


(245,682)


(488,089)


Investment (income) loss


(9,194)


(156)


(4,813)


(14,992)


(1,557)


Interest expense


44,245


44,570


43,841


177,895


171,476


Other, net


58,124


10,170


(25,954)


127,099


106,729


Adjusted operating income (loss) (1)


61,181


(36,299)


20,965


44,320


(211,441)


Depreciation and amortization 


168,841


167,955


169,857


665,072


693,381


Adjusted EBITDA (2)


$           230,022


$           131,656


$           190,822


$           709,392


$           481,940



(1) Adjusted operating income (loss) represents net income (loss) before income (losses) from discontinued operations, net of tax, income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense,  and other, net. Adjusted operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted operating income (loss) excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance.  Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance.  Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently.  












(2) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense, other, net and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted EBITDA excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance.  Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance.  Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently.  


NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES




RECONCILIATION OF NET DEBT TO TOTAL DEBT


















December 31,


September 30,


December 31,




(In thousands)


2022


2022


2021






(Unaudited)














Long-term debt


$         2,537,540


$         2,585,517


$         3,262,795




Less: Cash and short-term investments


452,315


425,070


991,488




     Net Debt


$         2,085,225


$         2,160,447


$         2,271,307













NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW TO

NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

(Unaudited)












Three Months Ended


Year Ended




December 31,


September 30,


December 31,


(In thousands)


2022


2022


2022










Net cash provided by operating activities


199,989


138,950


$              501,089


Add: Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of assets


(98,682)


(103,591)


(346,732)










Adjusted free cash flow


$            101,307


$              35,359


$              154,357



Adjusted free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of assets.  Management believes that adjusted free cash flow is an important liquidity measure for the company and that it is useful to investors and management as a measure of the company's ability to generate cash flow, after reinvesting in the company for future growth, that could be available for paying down debt or other financing cash flows, such as dividends to shareholders.  Adjusted free cash flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.  Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, cash flow from operations reported in accordance with GAAP.

