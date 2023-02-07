Montana's Guide to the Ultimate Couples Getaway

Best places to eat, stay, and experience Montana's breathtaking Rocky Mountain Front

HELENA, Mont., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Montana is home to dazzling mountains, breathtaking dark skies, majestic wildlife, and untouched wilderness, making the Big Sky State one of the most romantic backdrops in the country. Montana is brimming with cozy lodging, unique dining experiences and memory-making activities. For those who like romance with a little adventure, Central Montana is the perfect place for couples looking to getaway and connect.

A Room for Two

Tucked just inside Montana's majestic Rocky Mountain Front between Yellowstone and Glacier National Park is the Triple J Ranch in Augusta. This stunning ranch overlooks the beautiful Sun River Canyon and Gibson Lake and backs up to the famous, million-acre Bob Marshall Wilderness. Couples can escape to a different way of life at this authentic western ranch and partake in a wide variety of daily activities, such as horseback riding, trout fishing, and hiking. Triple J Ranch offers specified adult-only weeks throughout their open season, which runs from June to September.

Located in the heart of historic Downtown Great Falls is the Hotel Arvon. This Montana treasure was previously a 19th century boarding house and lends itself to some unique characteristics and architecture. The hotel displays original artwork by local artists throughout the hotel and in each charming guest room. Upon arrival, guests are greeted with a glass of champagne. Couples can enjoy an extensive morning coffee bar, as well as shops; a bar and restaurant attached to the hotel.

Nestled along the Judith River is the historic The Circle Bar Guest Ranch. The ranch sits at the base of the majestic 2.8-million-acre Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest. Guests can explore the mountains by horseback, and enjoy fishing, hiking, shooting, and archery. Couples looking to get away can enjoy lodge rooms, or one of nine individual cabins for a more secluded, intimate experience. The ranch also features a glass-enclosed indoor hot tub, perfect for relaxing.

Dinner With a View

The best way to see Montana is by rail. The Charlie Russell Chew Choo Dinner Train is a truly one-of-a-kind experience in Big Sky Country. This 56-mile round-trip dinner train passes through the picturesque mountains and valleys of Central Montana. The train travels down a historic route, passing across two trellises and through a half-mile-long tunnel. The ride is also the perfect place to view wildlife. Guests may catch a glimpse of eagles, antelope, hawks, and deer. Relax and take in the stunning Montana sunset while you enjoy a delicious prime rib dinner and specialty wine pairing.

Adventure Meets Romance

At the heart of the Smith River Valley lies White Sulphur Springs. For centuries, the namesake hot springs have drawn people to the region because of their famous untreated spring water. The area was used for years by Native American Tribes and was referred to as the Valley of Peace. The hot springs are located within the Spa Hot Springs Motel, but you don't need to be a guest to soak. White Sulphur Springs sits amid Lewis and Clark National Park and is the ideal starting or ending point for excursions into the Smith River Canyon and Smith River State Park. Complete the day with a romantic dinner at The Jawbone cocktail lounge and eatery. The Jawbone is a brand-new bar and restaurant in White Sulphur Springs. This charming spot offers a wide variety of food choices and rotating specials as well as an extensive cocktail menu.

What is more romantic than a night under the stars? The Central Montana region is known for its stargazing, due to access, low light pollution, and endless open space for viewing areas. Enjoy the peaceful tranquility as you gaze at the abundance of stars, as well as constellations, planets, meteors, and the Milky Way. On rare occasions, viewers can even see an eclipse, meteor showers, or the Northern Lights. Check out Montana's Trail to the Stars guide for the best places to catch some awe-inspiring starry nights in Central Montana.

Visit Montana markets Montana's spectacular unspoiled nature, vibrant and charming small towns, breathtaking experiences, and relaxing hospitality. For more information, please visit VISITMT.COM .

