AIRBORNE® JOINS FORCES WITH KELLY ROWLAND AND PARTNERS WITH BOX TOPS FOR EDUCATION™ TO GIVE MOMS AND SCHOOLS "A LITTLE HELP"

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Airborne®, the 8-in-1 immune support health supplement brand, has joined forces with mom and five-time Grammy winner, actress and New York Times Best Selling children's book author, Kelly Rowland, to support moms' self-care practices so they can be unstoppable for their families and communities. In addition, a new partnership between Airborne and Box Tops for Education™ enables moms to support their families' immune health while simultaneously earning cash for schools through Airborne purchases.

Mom and five-time Grammy winner, actress and bestselling author, Kelly Rowland, and her eight-year-old son, Titan, appear in a new campaign for Airborne®, the 8-in-1 immune support health supplement brand. (PRNewswire)

Airborne recognizes that prioritizing self-care is a critical part of any mom's quest to support their immune systems so they can show up for those who rely on them. Yet nearly two-thirds of moms say they get less than one hour to themselves within a span of 24 hours1. That's why the brand turned to Kelly Rowland, mom, and multitalented artist, to share inspiration and advice with moms who could use a little help taking care of themselves so they can take care of their families and communities.

"Not having time for self-care is the worst thing for me, not just because of what it might mean for my work, but because of how it impacts my family," said Kelly Rowland. "Airborne is an important part of my self-care arsenal and allows me to be there for my family and community."

In October, Airborne debuted a new ad campaign starring Rowland and her eight-year-old son, Titan, in which the superstar voices that with "a little help", she can take on anything or "do it all". In addition to Airborne being Rowland's choice for her family's immune support*, the star has a series of go-to practices and self-care routines which she and the brand will share with moms on their social media channels starting in February.

As a brand that was invented by a teacher and a powerful tool in educators' arsenals for supporting their immune systems, Airborne is also demonstrating its commitment to schools through a partnership with Box Tops for Education. Airborne is now Box Tops for Education's first and exclusive immune support partner. This collaboration enables moms to scan receipts from qualifying Airborne purchases to earn cash for their school of choice. This is made possible through the Box Tops for Education mobile app. Box Tops has helped schools earn almost $1 billion dollars over more than 25 years.

For more than two decades, Airborne has become the trusted immune support brand of moms, dads, teachers and more. Unlike some other immune health supplement brands, Airborne's 8-in-1 immune support* formula is uniquely crafted with Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Vitamin A, Zinc, Selenium, Manganese, Magnesium, and a proprietary Herbal Blend. Airborne has extensive immune support formulas and product offerings for the whole family, including gummies, chewable tablets, and effervescent tablets. This extensive product line has earned the brand the recognition as the #1 Immune Support Brand* for gummies, effervescent tablets, and chewable tablets2.

For more information on Airborne and its partnerships with Kelly Rowland and Box Tops for Education, visit AirborneDoMore.com or follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram.

1. SOURCE: 2021 State of Motherhood review from Motherly

About Airborne

Airborne was expertly crafted over two decades ago in a teacher's kitchen and is a powerful tool that enables parents and educators to support* their immune systems. Airborne's purpose is to make communities unstoppable by building more resilient immune systems and the brand is committed to deliver on that purpose through their 8 in 1 immune support formulas as well as comprehensive product offerings including effervescent tablets, gummies, or chewable tablets to match consumers' preferences. This combination of extensive product offerings has earned the brand the recognition of #1 Immune Support Brand2 for gummies, effervescent tablets, and chewable tablets.

* This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

2. Based on L52W W/E 11/26/22

About Box Tops for Education

America's K-8 schools have earned more than $945 million through the Box Tops for Education® program since it was founded by General Mills in 1996. More than 80,000 schools use that cash to purchase items such as computers, library books, art supplies, playground equipment and more. To learn more visit www.BTFE.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lauren Sikora

Bullfrog & Baum

Airborne@bullfrogandbaum.com

AIRBORNE® (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Airborne