Acela Truck Company & Safetek Profire Announce Strategic Partnership

BOZEMAN, Mont. and ABBOTSFORD, BC, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acela Truck Company and Safetek Profire recently announced a strategic partnership to distribute Acela Monterra extreme-duty, high-water/flood rescue trucks. The two industry-leading companies are partnering to offer North America's most capable high water flood rescue trucks and wildland fire trucks, expanding Acela Truck Company's growing distribution footprint and Safetek Profire's growing product offerings.

"Safetek Profire is thrilled to add the Acela Monterra line of high-water flood rescue trucks to our product offerings," says Wayne Stevens, Vice President of Safetek Profire. "With catastrophic flooding and fire events becoming more common, Safetek Profire has recognized an increasing demand for more multi-use, high-mobility flood and fire rescue trucks. The Acela Monterra is the best solution in the market today. The Acela Monterra, with its 46-inch tires, all-wheel-drive, 50-inch water fording capability and central tire inflation system has proven to be the perfect solution for flood rescue response and can easily serve double-duty as a wildland/brush truck outside of flood/hurricane season, or even perform as a snow rescue truck."

"We're thrilled to have Safetek Profire representing our Monterra high-mobility flood rescue trucks and truck chassis lines in the Canadian firefighting market," says David Ronsen, President of Acela Truck Company. "Safetek Profire is the leader in the Canadian fire apparatus market and understands the unique needs of their customers. By working together, fire departments will be able to significantly increase their response capabilities with our high-mobility trucks."

The Acela Monterra will make its debut with Safetek Profire at the Wildfire Resiliency and Training Summit held in Vancouver and North Vancouver, BC from May 10-14, 2023. The unit will later be displayed at the Alberta Fire Chiefs Association Conference and Trade Show held at the Edmonton Expo Centre May 28-31, 2023 in Edmonton and the BC Fire Expo held at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre on June 4 and 5, 2023 in Penticton.

About Acela Truck Company

Acela Truck Company delivers the most capable class 5-8 high-mobility 4x4 and 6x6 truck chassis in North America. ATC has developed an advanced reconditioning and recapitalization process that allows us to provide military-grade trucks to commercial markets at a fraction of the cost of less capable products.

About Safetek Profire

At Safetek Profire, we are driven to serve those who keep our communities safe. Founded on our belief of delivering product and service excellence, our focus on supporting firefighters in performing their jobs safely is a constant priority. Core to our mission is putting our customers first by continuously challenging ourselves to break the mold of traditional customer service and recognizing that "Good Isn't Good Enough."

For more information about Acela Truck Company or Safetek Profire visit www.acelatruck.com or www.firetrucks.ca

