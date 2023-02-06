PURPOSE-DRIVEN SKINCARE BRAND MURAD PARTNERS WITH ACTIVE MINDS TO COMBAT THE GLOBAL HEALTH EPIDEMIC OF STRESS

Murad Honors Their Holistic Wellness Approach Through Active Minds Partnership

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading clinical skincare brand, Murad, is partnering with Active Minds, the nation's premier nonprofit supporting mental health awareness and education for young adults. This partnership honors brand founder, Dr. Howard Murad's mission to create products and experiences not only for healthier skin but for happier lives. 20 years ago in 2003, Dr. Murad coined the term 'Cultural Stress', the day-to-day stress of modern living as a major factor contributing to the chronic exhaustion and declining health of people of all ages, which has a significant impact on skin health. Since, he's been committed to conquering the global health epidemic of stress.

Murad (PRNewswire)

Active Minds directly reaches around two million people annually through awareness campaigns, events, advocacy, outreach and more to give young adults the tools needed to help manage their mental health and raise awareness of the importance of reducing stress. Inspired by Dr. Murad's lifelong commitment to science-backed wellness, and to celebrate the brand's 20th anniversary of bringing awareness to Cultural Stress, Murad is committed to supporting Active Minds in their bi-annual Stress Less Week program. Stress Less Week supplies education, tips and resources designed to help young adults better understand and mitigate stress while helping to shape a positive mental health culture among their community. It also spreads the message that speaking up about one's struggles is a sign of strength and promoting self-care as a priority. This initiative will come to life across college campuses nationwide from April 24-28 and October 23-27.

"Dr. Murad has always believed that stress isn't just something you feel. His understanding of how stress impacts skin health inspired the formulation of our stress-addressing skincare products; Eczema Control, Intense Recovery Cream, Revitalixir Recovery Serum, City Skin Age Defense SPF 50 and more. We believe in a holistic approach to skin health supported by our four founding pillars, as it's important to care for your physical, mental and emotional well-being. This partnership with Active Minds brings our purpose of combating the global health epidemic of stress together," said Paul Schiraldi, CEO of Murad.

"Stress is unavoidable, especially in today's world. But, there are many ways we all can help navigate stressors to minimize harm, both to ourselves and others. One of the ways we encourage stressing less at Active Minds is through our national Stress Less Week- where we work to promote mental wellness and stress relief on college campuses across the country through innovative programming, support, and increased access to resources," said Alison Malmon, Founder and Executive Director of Active Minds. "Our partnership with Murad will help ensure that even more young adults have access to these resources specifically designed to help them stress less and take care of their mental well-being."

Consumers will be able to learn more about the partnership on www.murad.com/activeminds and will have an option for in-cart donation upon checkout. 100% of donations through December 31, 2023 will go directly to Active Minds. To learn more about Murad, visit www.murad.com and follow along with the brand on TikTok and Instagram, @muradskincare. To learn more about Active Minds, visit www.activeminds.org.

About Murad

In 1989, dermatologist and pharmacist Dr. Howard Murad founded Murad, Inc., the first modern doctor brand of clinical skincare products, setting a new standard for high-performance skincare. For more than 30 years, Murad has been committed to developing clinically proven, cruelty-free products that meet the meticulous standards for safety, efficacy, and care you'd expect from a doctor.

About Active Minds

Active Minds is the nation's leading nonprofit organization promoting mental health awareness and education for young adults. Active Minds has a presence at more than 1,000 campuses, schools, communities, and workplaces nationwide, and is powered by a robust Chapter Network, the nationally acclaimed Send Silence Packing® exhibit, and inspiring Active Minds Speakers. The organization is dedicated to ending the silence and changing the culture around mental health for everyone.

Active Minds (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Murad