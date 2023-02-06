PointsBet Named Exclusive Global Gaming Partner of Swag Golf's Swag Series

The Sportsbook Will Serve as a Key Sponsor For the 14-Event Series Beginning in March

DENVER, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsBet, the leader in live betting, today announced it's latest partnership with Swag Golf to become the exclusive gaming partner of the golf brand's inaugural competition, the Swag Series operated by AM Golf Trips.

(PRNewsfoto/PointsBet) (PRNewswire)

Throughout the Series, PointsBet will be featured prominently at each event through branding, content distribution, and premium giveaways that further augment the experience for Series competitors. The partnership will also unlock opportunities to work with Swag ambassadors, including PGA Tour pro, Nick Hardy as well as unique integrations with PointsBet and Swag ambassador, Paige Spiranac.

"New strategic partners are always exciting but working with a brand like Swag Golf that has a similar challenger mindset adds another level of enthusiasm," said PointsBet's Vice President of Strategic Partnerships Ryan Pensy. "The synergies between both brands are evident and will lead to incredible events and activations throughout the year at the Swag Series, particularly for our VIPs who are always looking for cutting edge experiences. Our entire team is thrilled to be working with Swag and we look forward to the year ahead."

PointsBet's partnership with Swag is a continuation of the brand's commitment to being the leading sportsbook in golf, which is highlighted by collaborations with the PGA Tour, leading golf creator Zire, and hospitality provider, Troon, as well as a unique product integration with IMG Arena to offer the best experience for golf bettors.

The Swag Series will feature fourteen events across the country, fielding 100 players in a unique, 18-hole, two player better ball format. The Series will culminate during the National Championship event in October at Big Cedar Lodge in Branson, Missouri.

"We could not be more excited to partner with PointsBet to not only enhance the player experience onsite at our events, but to also allow our customers to engage with golf and our ambassadors through their industry leading golf betting experience," said Swag's Founder Nick Venson. "In evaluating Swag Series partners, our goal was to find like-minded brands who share the vision of making golf more accessible, fun and, engaging and PointsBet could not be a better fit."

The Swag Series will open for registration on February 15th and kicks off on March 20th at Torrey Pines South in California.

About PointsBet

PointsBet is an online gaming operator listed on the Australian Stock Exchange with operations in Australia, the United States, Canada and Ireland. PointsBet has developed a scalable cloud-based wagering platform through which it offers its clients innovative sports and racing wagering products, advance deposit wagering on racing (ADW) and iGaming.

About Swag Golf

Headquartered in Northbrook, Ill, Swag Golf has been producing precision milled putters, unparalleled headcovers, accessories and apparel since its inception in 2018. With a Don't Give A Putt™ attitude, Swag has built a reputation for high-end precision and continues to be one of the most sought-after companies in the golf space. With a typical sell-out time of mere minutes, Swag has a loyal following and continues to expand its presence in the golf community and beyond. The company has several high-profile partnerships, LPGA professional Anna Nordqvist, Instagram sensation Paige Spiranac, 3x World Series Champion Jon Lester and NHL right-winger Alex DeBrincat. Licensing agreements include MLB, McLaren Formula 1 Team, Kraft-Heinz, WWE, Capcom, Topps, Vienna Beef, and more. Fans are encouraged to follow along for the latest company updates, product releases and ambassador signings at @SwagGolfCo on Discord, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. For more information, or to snag some Swag of your own, please visit SwagGolf.com

Media Contact

Joshua Kun

Director of Communications

joshua.kun@pointsbet.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PointsBet