The National Black Cultural Information Trust Launches the Protect Black History Initiative

The new ProtectBlackHistory.org initiative will distribute Black history materials and other resources in communities facing hostility toward teaching Black history in local school systems.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Black Cultural Information Trust, Inc. has launched the Protect Black History Initiative . This program, available at ProtectBlackHistory.org, will provide Black history resources and materials to local communities and organizations in need of support. Communities across the country are faced with hostility toward the teaching of Black history in school. While books are removed from school bookshelves, we're distributing books and other resources in local communities.

Local community groups, organizations, and religious institutions can enroll online to participate. NBCI Trust, Inc. is partnering with local Black-owned bookstores and other organizations to distribute materials. Current partners include DARE Books and Kizzy's Books & More, two Florida-based Black-owned bookstores. The Protect Black History Initiative is a project of the National Black Cultural Information Trust, Inc. Our mission is to provide information, resources, and tools that uplift the collective freedom of Black communities while also correcting cultural misinformation. The Protect Black History Initiative will include free online Black history seminars, panel discussions, and children's storytimes.

Through the Protect Black History Initiative, we strive to continue the legacy of Dr. Carter G. Woodson and other great ancestors that came before us by working to make Black History resources and materials accessible in local communities across the country. Dr. Woodson once stated, "Those who have no record of what their forebears have accomplished lose the inspiration which comes from the teaching of biography and history." We are determined to protect Black history for future generations, so they can continue to be inspired by the achievements of their ancestors to reach new heights.

"We have to do more than lament. We have to organize. Pushing back on the dangerous anti-Black erasure of our history is imperative. We hope that through the Protect Black History Initiative, we help fill the gaps where needed," said Jessica Ann Mitchell Aiwuyor, founder of the National Black Cultural Information Trust, Inc.

NBCI Trust encourages other organizations, businesses, and individuals to partner or donate to expand the program's reach. For more information on how to become involved, email outreach@nbcit.org. To enroll or contribute to the Protect Black History Initiative, visit ProtectBlackHistory.org .

The National Black Cultural Information Trust is a Pan-African initiative that shares cultural information, stories, and resources that uplift the collective freedom of Black communities while correcting cultural misinformation.

