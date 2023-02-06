Little Caesars® Pizza Names Leigh Burnside Chief Financial Officer

DETROIT, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Caesars, the global family-owned pizza chain, announced today that Leigh Burnside will take over the role of chief financial officer for the company. Leigh joins Little Caesars with 30 years of experience in the accounting and finance industry and has held several senior leadership roles, most recently as senior vice president, chief accounting officer and chief financial officer - U.S. at The Wendy's Company.

Leigh Burnside (PRNewswire)

Leigh will be supporting the continued strategic global growth of the Little Caesars brand and serve as a key member of the organization's senior leadership team. She will replace outgoing CFO Darrell Snygg, who recently retired after 34 years of dedicated service, and will work closely with newly named senior vice president of accounting, Allison Bieri. Bieri, an industry veteran who most recently served as vice president of accounting at Little Caesars, will spearhead the development and expansion of the brand's existing first-class accounting team. Little Caesars will also add several new leadership roles in finance and accounting, as well as across the organization, to support recent international and domestic growth.

"Leigh is a driven strategic leader and effective collaborator who will make a strong positive impact on our business," said David Scrivano, president and CEO of Little Caesars. "Her extensive experience in the QSR industry, coupled with her expertise in finance and accounting, make her an excellent fit for the role."

A graduate of the University of Maryland, College Park with a bachelor's degree in accounting, Leigh has served on the board of directors for The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and is on the Board of Advisors of the Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland-College Park. She will be based at the Little Caesars Global Headquarters in Detroit, Michigan.

"Little Caesars is a storied brand with such rich history," said Burnside. "The brand is experiencing tremendous growth and I'm looking forward to playing a key role in continuing to solidify the company's leadership in value, quality, and convenience."

