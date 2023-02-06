Aluna and ModuleMD Partner to Bring 24/7 Remote Patient Monitoring to Practices and Respiratory Patients

Allergists and Pulmonologists Deliver Better Care Through Seamless Billing and Remote Patient Monitoring Solution

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Aluna , an award-winning connected care platform and at-home spirometer, announced a partnership with ModuleMD , ONC Certified EHR, leading practice management and EHR SaaS solution for allergists and pulmonologists, to improve patient and provider access to the latest technology in lung health. Patients with asthma and cystic fibrosis will now be able to seamlessly share their daily fluctuations in lung health with their doctor, enabling better outcomes and fewer attacks through earlier and more frequent interventions.

This collaboration will facilitate seamless sharing between providers, payers, and patients throughout the Aluna RPM care management platform with all the details integrated into the providers' workflow in ModuleMD.

"I have been interested in RPM for my patients and now with this integration between Aluna and the EHR and RCM system I use in my practice, it's an easy decision.," said Dr. Giri Dandamudi. "This partnership makes it simple for me to enroll patients, monitor care, and track billing. Automatically, I have increased efficiency."

"Close monitoring of asthma and other lung conditions is correlated with better patient outcomes," said Charvi Shetty, Founder and CEO of Aluna. "Providers seeking to provide the highest quality care with Aluna can do so efficiently and profitably for their practice, now fully integrated with ModuleMD."

"This partnership represents an important shift in the way clinicians provide patient centered care. For true efficiency, everything needs to be connected to the system of record," said Abhinay Rao, CEO of ModuleMD. "At ModuleMD, our mission is to lead innovation in allergy and pulmonology technology. Through this integration with Aluna, medical practices now have a seamless RPM experience to deliver comprehensive care to patients."

Learn more about how practices can benefit from the Aluna and ModuleMD technology and service offerings. Contact us at hello@alunacare.com or info@modulemd.com to learn more.

About Aluna:

Aluna is an FDA-cleared digital spirometry platform that enables doctors and asthma patients to remotely monitor their lung health in real-time. The Aluna platform allows practices to provide enhanced care for their patients while also generating an extra stream of revenue through Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) reimbursements.

About ModuleMD:

ModuleMD is the leader in physician-designed SaaS solutions for Allergy and Pulmonology and Practice Management. For over two decades, ModuleMD has been dedicated to improving clinical performance while increasing the efficiency and ROI of medical practices nationwide. ModuleMD offers expertise in specialized billing services and an all-in-one suite including Practice Management, Electronic Health Records, and Revenue Cycle Management, Specialty Modules, and Patient Engagement - plus more with integrated partner offerings.

