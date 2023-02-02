BOLLMAN HAT COMPANY SIGNS DEAL WITH FRASERS GROUP TO ACQUIRE KANGOL BRAND

ADAMSTOWN, Pa., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bollman Hat Company and Frasers Group have entered into an agreement that grants Bollman 51% equity share and full intellectual property rights of Kangol. This is a natural progression for Bollman, as they have held the global rights to develop and produce Kangol headwear since 2001.

Kangol (PRNewswire)

Headwear is the leading category that drives the creative direction and inspiration for all other categories of Kangol product. The sale will grant Bollman the rights to apply the same exceptional design, craftsmanship and commitment to innovation to Kangol's full product portfolio and create a cohesive and coveted global lifestyle brand.

Kangol, the heritage British brand established in 1938, has long-served as a leader in streetwear, renowned for its prominence across decades of fashion, music and pop culture. The label became iconic in the 1980s due to its swift and striking adoption of hip hop culture and has garnered countless notable celebrity endorsements through history. Kangol's street culture prestige has been even further cemented by its distinct design collaborations over the years, having joined forces with top brands such as Supreme, Kith, Junya Watanabe Homme, Mastermind, Stüssy, Alexander Wang, and Agnes b.

"This is a very exciting time for us and for the Kangol brand. Bollman has served as stewards of Kangol, by spearheading the evolution of the brand and its DNA. We have meticulously set the bar for all other Kangol brand development worldwide. It will be exciting for us to be able to apply the same standards to developing and distributing additional categories globally."

-Don Rongione, CEO and Visionary, Bollman

Frasers Group will retain 49% with continual focus on retail distribution across their store portfolio, including House of Fraser, USC and Sports Direct.

Established in 1868, Bollman Hat Company is the oldest hat maker in America, and among the oldest in the world, due to its longstanding stewardship culture and a continuous focus on innovation, unsurpassed quality, and world-class service. Drawing inspiration from many generations of Bollman hatters, Bollman employee-owners today own and produce product for its industry leading brands including Kangol, Helen Kaminski, Bailey (Bailey 1922, Bailey Western), Betmar, Country Gentleman and Trimmed and Crowned. Bollman also has a Private Label division that produces headwear for prominent designer and retail brands. Bollman is 100% owned through an Employee Stock Ownership plan and has built a culture of caring as owners.

Frasers Group started as a small store in Maidenhead in 1982 and from there, grew to become a global powerhouse. As the business evolved, 2019 saw the rebrand of Sports Direct International to Frasers Group plc; a reflection of the Groups growth and change in market identity.

Led by Chief Executive Michael Murray, the business is set on a formidable upwards trajectory as it continues to expand with its pioneering approach to retail. Frasers Group provides consumers with access to the world's best sports, premium and luxury brands by providing a world-leading retail ecosystem, and continues to be a leader in the industry.

Frasers Group is committed to rethinking retail by driving digital innovation and providing unique store experiences to its consumers globally.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kangol