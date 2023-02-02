Advatix Announces Appointment of the USC Executive Director and Industry Expert Dr. Nick Vyas to its Advisory Board

Advatix taps Dr. Nick Vyas, a global supply chain industry expert from USC Marshall Randall R. Kendrick Global Supply Chain Institute to provide industry guidance and support for the company's vision for global growth

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advatix, Inc., a leader in digital transformation of supply chains, announces the appointment of industry veteran, recognized thought leader, and authority on global supply chain management, Dr. Nick Vyas, to its Advisory Board. Dr. Vyas is the Founding Executive Director of the USC Marshall Randall R. Kendrick Global Supply Chain Institute that offers the world's leading master's program for Supply Chain.

Advatix Founder and CEO Manish Kapoor expressed, "We are thrilled to have Nick as our advisor. He is a supply chain visionary who has led some of the world's leading businesses in their quests for growth. Nick's guidance will be invaluable as we continue to expand globally with our commitment to be the leader for solving supply chain problems with innovation while on our mission to accelerate profitable growth for our clients."

Dr. Vyas is an educator, author, keynote speaker, and American Society for Quality Fellow (ASQ). He has led over 500 projects on business and cultural transformation for Fortune 100 M&A companies over the last 30 years. He served as a member of the United States Department of Commerce's Advisory Committee on Supply Chain Competitiveness (ACSCC) and the Vice Chair of the ACSCC's Innovation, Technology, and Strategic Competitiveness Subcommittee. APICS, the premier professional association for supply chain management, presented Dr. Vyas with the Supply Chain Leader Award of Excellence and his contributions and efforts in the development of the next generation supply chain ecosystem.

"It is a very exciting time for the supply chain industry. I truly believe that Advatix is differentiated in the market through its comprehensive technology-enabled solutions, world-class leadership team, and proven success in accelerating growth for its clients," said Dr. Vyas. "I am honored to join the Advatix Advisory Board and to be a part of the Company's vision to help businesses digitally transform their supply chains."

Managed by a team of world-class experts in supply chain, logistics, and fulfillment operations, Advatix helps businesses transform their operating models to be market leaders by bringing the latest technologies, advanced analytics, and extensive experience to create winning roadmaps and support businesses.

About Advatix

Advatix is one of the world's leading providers of eCommerce Supply Chain Consulting, Technology, and Command Center services. In just five years of being in business, Advatix has ranked twice on Inc 5000 (493 in 2021 and 609 in 2022) and helped numerous companies expedite growth and scale profitably using in-depth domain knowledge, industry-leading technology platforms, and 'boots-on-the-ground' operational leadership. The company currently serves customers in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia.

For more information, visit www.advatix.com or email contact@advatix.com.

