MAËLYS, A FAST-GROWING PRESTIGE BODY CARE BRAND, CONTINUES ITS GLOBAL RETAIL EXPANSION WITH A NATIONWIDE LAUNCH AT SHOPPERS DRUG MART IN CANADA

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MAËLYS , the leading prestige body care brand best known for its unparalleled approach to clinically-proven body care solutions, announces its arrival at one of Canada's most trusted beauty retailers, Shoppers Drug Mart. The brand is rolling out nationwide, both in stores and online at shoppersdrugmart.ca . This announcement marks an important milestone in the brand's retail expansion plans and will further complement MAËLYS' rapidly growing DTC channel. The expansion follows a very successful nationwide retail launch in the U.S. during the summer of last year.

"MAËLYS' global expansion is moving full speed ahead with a launch at Shoppers Drug Mart in Canada, which will round out our retailer offering across all of North America. 2022 marked a huge milestone for MAËLYS with our entrance into one of the largest beauty retailers in the U.S. We are proving that the combination of a highly successful DTC channel coupled with a strategic retail partnership is a winning formula" said Rom Ginzburg, CEO of MAËLYS.

"With the body care boom at an all-time high and MAËLYS leading the charge, we are meeting customer demand by formulating premium products for targeted parts of the body. We are excited to team up with Shoppers Drug Mart to give our customers in Canada the opportunity to shop MAËLYS in-stores nationwide."

MAËLYS will be part of Shoppers Drug Mart's "Thoughtful Choices at Shoppers Drug Mart™" platform, which offers a curated selection of quality, cruelty-free beauty products formulated without ingredients like parabens, phthalates, and more. Canadians can now shop MAËLYS' best-selling premium body care solutions that help firm, tighten, sculpt and shape your body in all the right places, in stores and online at shop.shoppersdrugmart.ca/c/MAELYS.

MAЁLYS is breaking the mold of the body care category by using a unique combination of data, marketing, and product innovation to create targeted solutions for specific body care concerns. Our power-packed, clinically tested formulas deliver real results, allowing women to shape, tone, and tighten their way to the body they deserve. We empower an international community of women to believe that it's MORE than ok to want to look hot. www.maelyscosmetics.com

Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. is one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing. The company is the licensor of full-service retail drug stores operating under the name Shoppers Drug Mart® (Pharmaprix® in Québec). Shoppers Drug Mart and Pharmaprix stores operating in prime locations in each province and two territories, the company is one of the most convenient retailers in Canada.

