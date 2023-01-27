SK bioscience Introduces New Partnership Model to Establish Regional Vaccine Hubs

SK bioscience shared a development history of the South Korea's first COVID-19 vaccine at the Riyadh Global Medical Biotechnology Summit 2023 (RGBMS 2023) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)

SK bioscience also explained a new global partnership model aiming to promote public health in developing countries

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SK bioscience, a global innovative vaccine and biotech company committed to promoting human health from prevention to cure across the globe, introduced a new global partnership model under the title of 'Preparing for Next Pandemic through Global Partnership' at the Riyadh Global Medical Biotechnology Summit 2023 (RGBMS 2023) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia(KSA) as a first and an only Korean biopharmaceutical company participating the session.

Jaeyong Ahn, CEO of SK bioscience, gives a presentation at the Riyadh Global Medical Biotechnology Summit 2023 (RGBMS 2023) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia(KSA) (PRNewswire)

During the presentation, Mr. Ahn shared the successful development history of the Korea's first COVID-19 vaccine while emphasizing the importance of global cooperation in terms of global health security. Further, he suggested a global cooperation based on the SK bioscience's vaccine R&D and manufacturing capabilities that can be transferred to the Middle East in the future.

Mr. Ahn said, "SK bioscience can transplant vaccine manufacturing facilities, technologies, and products to any countries in need based on the accumulated experiences in R&D and manufacturing we have been building. A bilateral partnership can be established if the country in need is willing to provide funds, human resources, and overall environments with collaboration of global initiatives."

Mr. Ahn also emphasized the partnership that both stably supplying of necessary vaccines in the region during normal times and quickly switching to an emergency vaccine manufacturing system in the pandemic period can be possible once the facilities and the technologies are transferred to countries where insufficient infrastructure still exists.

Mr. Ahn also mentioned about vaccine sovereignty, saying "The world has experienced the human and economic loss and the crisis of the society in the national level that the pandemic has caused. It is a time to think about the self-sufficiency of vaccines in terms of national security. Above all else, the cooperation model we propose requires strong will and dedication from governments in each country and is only achievable when there is reasonable compensation for participating initiatives."

He explained that the region-based vaccine development technologies and manufacturing facilities established together with SK bioscience will help the growth of the bio industry in the country in the mid- and long-term and complete the value chain with the ability to commercialize its own vaccines, ultimately contributing to the health security of neighboring regions beyond the national level.

The RGBMS which was begun in September 2021, is an international biopharmaceutical summit where officials of major companies from the United States and Europe gather to share future R&D prospects and investment strategies in the biopharmaceutical industry.

SK bioscience is promoting the 'Glocalization' business based on its R&D and manufacturing capabilities. Under the glocalization project, SK bioscience plans to contribute to resolving the inequitable access of vaccines in low- and middle- income countries with lack of infrastructure, and further create social and economic values by pioneering new markets for self-developed vaccines.

About SK bioscience

SK bioscience is a global innovative vaccine and biotech company, standing committed to global pandemic preparedness in vaccine development and manufacturing to create more equitable access to vaccines. In leveraging strengths on cutting-edge vaccine development technologies, SK bioscience has been dedicated to promoting human health from prevention to cure across the globe. Under collaborations of domestic and international governments, regulatory agencies, healthcare providers, doctors and medical experts, SK bioscience has firmly established globally certified R&D and manufacturing technologies. All of the SK colleagues are passionately committed to providing high-quality vaccines to those who need them and better public healthcare solutions.

