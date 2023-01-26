Sartorius with clear double-digit growth in fiscal 2022

Preliminary figures for 2022: Sales revenue up 15.0 percent in constant currencies, underlying EBITDA up 20.0 percent, underlying EBITDA margin at 33.8 percent

Both divisions with double-digit growth; strong performance of Lab Products & Services; as expected noticeable normalization of demand in the Bioprocess Solutions division

Outlook for 2023: Sales revenue growth in the low single-digit percentage range, excluding Covid-19-related business in the high single-digit range; underlying EBITDA margin around prior-year level

Uncertainties due to the global political and economic situation remain high

Outlook for 2025 fundamentally confirmed, sales revenue target raised to around 5.5 billion euros due to inflation-based changes in price levels; profitability target unchanged at around 34 percent

GÖTTINGEN, Germany, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following extraordinary growth in 2020 and 2021, the life science group Sartorius again outperformed the market in fiscal 2022, achieving its targets for sales revenue and profitability. Both divisions contributed to this development and, according to preliminary figures, recorded double-digit percentage growth in sales revenue and earnings year-over-year. For fiscal 2023, the company projects further growth and continued high profitability.

"After two exceptionally dynamic years, we delivered another year of strong results. Despite the challenging operating environment, our growth was broad-based across the portfolio and the geographies, and we see us a good year ahead of our mid-term plan. While growth in the lab division was even slightly stronger than forecast, the bioprocess division was influenced by the expected normalization of demand, a process that is expected to continue for several quarters. For 2023, we therefore anticipate moderate sales revenue growth and a profit margin around the high prior-year level. As we look ahead, we see that the strong fundamental growth drivers in our markets remain unchanged. Demand for biopharmaceuticals is on the rise in all indication areas and regions, and at the same time the biotech industry is in an extraordinarily innovative phase. We are excellently positioned to support our customers in their endeavors and to seize the opportunities that arise from this. Substantial investments into capacities and acquisitions that expand our capabilities will therefore remain part of our growth strategy. While our basic assessment of mid-term market trends has not changed, we are raising our 2025 sales revenue forecast to around 5.5 billion euros to reflect changes in price levels caused by inflation. At the same time, we confirm our mid-term profitability target of an EBITDA margin of around 34 percent," said CEO Joachim Kreuzburg.

Business development of the Group1

Driven by significant organic growth in both divisions, sales revenue of the Sartorius Group rose by 15.0 percent in constant currencies (reported: +21.0 percent) year-over-year to 4,175 million euros in fiscal 2022. As expected, acquisitions2 contributed close to 2 percentage points to growth. All three business regions – EMEA3, the Americas, and Asia | Pacific – expanded significantly, with the Americas region posting the strongest gain. The restrictions in China caused by the pandemic as well as the strong reduction of the business in Russia impacted growth to a relatively minor extent.

Following two exceptionally strong years due to the pandemic, order intake as expected recorded a year-over-year decline against the backdrop of demand normalization and a significantly lower Covid-19-related business, reaching 4,007 million euros (in constant currencies: -10.1 percent, reported: -6.1 percent). Excluding the Covid-19-related business, order intake would have grown slightly. In the Bioprocess Solutions division, in particular, the development of the previous two years had been positively influenced by high demand from coronavirus vaccine manufacturers and changed ordering patterns by some customers, who had placed orders larger in size and further in advance than usual.

Underlying EBITDA rose by 20.0 percent to 1,410 million euros in 2022. At 33.8 percent, the resulting margin was close to the high prior-year figure of 34.1 percent. The 2021 margin had been positively influenced by a partially delayed cost development, for example as a result of deferred new hires in relation to sales revenue growth because of the pandemic and low business travel activity. As planned, these cost positions normalized in 2022 and, in addition to a slight dilution caused by currency effects, had a dampening effect on profitability. Price effects on the procurement and customer sides largely offset each other.

Relevant net profit reached 655 million euros, representing an increase of 18.4 percent from the prior year. Underlying earnings were 9.57 euros (prior year: 8.08 euros) per ordinary share and 9.58 euros (prior year: 8.09 euros) per preferred share.

Key financial indicators

The Sartorius Group continues to have a very sound balance sheet and financial base. As of December 31, 2022, the equity ratio increased to 38.1 percent (December 31, 2021: 30.2 percent), and the ratio of net debt to underlying EBITDA was 1.7 (December 31, 2021: 1.5). Cash flow from investing activities stood at - 594 million euros, compared with -428 million euros in 2021. The ratio of capital expenditures (CAPEX) to sales revenue was 12.5 percent (prior year: 11.8 percent).

Increase in the number of employees

As of December 31, 2022, Sartorius had a total of 15,942 employees worldwide, 2,110 more than at the end of 2021. Following a significant increase in the first six months of 2022, the pace of new hires slowed down as the second half of the year began, as planned.

Business development of the Bioprocess Solutions division

The Bioprocess Solutions division, which offers a wide array of innovative technologies for the manufacture

of biopharmaceuticals and vaccines, achieved sales revenue of 3,326 million euros in 2022. This corresponds to a year-over-year increase of 15.9 percent in constant currencies (reported: +22.0 percent) and includes around 2 percentage points of non-organic growth from acquisitions. All product areas contributed to growth, while the Covid-19-related business declined significantly from the prior year.

As expected, order intake declined year-over-year against the backdrop of demand normalization and a significantly lower Covid-19-related business, reaching 3,123 million euros (in constant currencies: - 14.0 percent; reported: -10.4 percent). Excluding the Covid-19-related business, order intake would have grown slightly. In the two previous years, the division had recorded exceptionally high growth rates due to changed ordering patterns and strong demand from coronavirus vaccine manufacturers.

The Bioprocess Solutions division's underlying EBITDA rose by 20.5 percent to 1,188 million euros. The resulting margin of 35.7 percent was close to the high prior-year level of 36.2 percent and was dampened by higher costs, as planned, for example due to the growth in the number of employees as well as other normalized cost positions.

Business development of the Lab Products & Services division

Sales revenue of the Lab Products & Services division, which specializes in life science research and pharmaceutical laboratories, recorded a very dynamic development, rising by 11.5 percent in constant currencies (reported: +17.4 percent) to 848 million euros. Around 1 percentage point came from non-organic growth. The bioanalytical instruments business showed a particularly strong expansion. Order intake increased by 7.4 percent in constant currencies (reported: +12.8 percent) to 885 million euros.

The division's underlying EBITDA rose by 17.6 percent to 222 million euros, with the resulting margin widening slightly to 26.2 percent (prior year: 26.1 percent). A positive product mix and economies of scale compensated for negative currency effects and planned higher costs.

Outlook for fiscal 2023

Following the exceptionally strong previous years, Sartorius expects further growth in 2023 despite demand normalization and anticipated further declines in the Covid-19-related business. Consolidated sales revenue is expected to increase by an amount in the low single-digit percentage range. Excluding the Covid-19-related business, the increase would be in the high single-digit percentage range. Acquisitions are anticipated to contribute around 1 percentage point to growth. The Group's underlying EBITDA margin should be around the level of the prior year (33.8 percent).

For the Bioprocess Solutions division, the company anticipates sales revenue growth in the low single-digit percentage range. Excluding the Covid-19-related business, the increase would be in the high single-digit percentage range. Acquisitions are expected to contribute around 1 percentage point to growth. The division's underlying EBITDA margin is anticipated to be around the level reached in 2022 (35.7 percent).

Sales revenue growth in the Lab Products & Services division is expected to be in the mid single-digit percentage range. Excluding the Covid-19-related business, the increase would be in the high single-digit percentage range. This division's underlying EBITDA margin is also expected to be around the level of the prior year (26.2 percent).

The company will continue its comprehensive capacity expansion program in 2023. The CAPEX ratio should be at roughly 12.5 percent and the ratio of net debt to underlying EBITDA at about 1.5. Possible acquisitions are not included in this projection.

Medium-term sales revenue target for fiscal 2025 updated

Based on the unchanged strong fundamental growth trends in its markets and the resulting positive prospects for the company, Sartorius confirms its fundamental growth projections. In light of increased inflation and associated price adjustments, the company therefore is making a mathematical adjustment to its medium-term sales revenue forecast and now expects sales revenue of around 5.5 billion euros in 2025 (previously around 5 billion euros). Sartorius plans to achieve this sales revenue increase primarily through organic growth and additionally by acquisitions. For the Bioprocess Solutions division, the company now projects sales revenue of around 4.2 billion euros in 2025 (previously around 3.8 billion euros) and for Lab Products & Services of around 1.3 billion euros (previously around 1.2 billion euros).

The forecast for the Group's underlying EBITDA margin in 2025 remains unchanged at around 34 percent. For the Bioprocess Solutions division, the company continues to expect an underlying EBITDA margin of around 36 percent in 2025. The margin forecast for Lab Products & Services also remains unchanged at around 28 percent. The margin targets include expenses of around 1 percent of Group sales revenue for measures to reduce the company's CO 2 emission intensity.

All forecasts are based on constant currencies, as in the past years. In addition, management points out that the dynamics and volatilities in the life science and biopharma sectors have increased over the past years and the coronavirus pandemic has further amplified these trends. Moreover, the forecasts are based on the assumption of no deterioration in the geopolitical and global economic situation, supply chains, inflation and energy supply, and no new relevant restrictions in connection with the coronavirus pandemic. Accordingly, current forecasts show higher uncertainties than usual.

1 Sartorius publishes alternative performance measures that are not defined by international accounting standards. These are determined with the aim of improving the comparability of business performance over time and within the industry.

Order intake: all customer orders contractually concluded and booked during the respective reporting period

Underlying EBITDA: earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and adjusted for extraordinary items

Relevant net profit: profit for the period after non-controlling interest, adjusted for extraordinary items and amortization, as well as based on the normalized financial result and the normalized tax rate

Ratio of net debt to underlying EBITDA: Quotient of net debt and underlying EBITDA over the past 12 months, including the pro forma amount contributed by acquisitions for this period

2 Acquisition of CellGenix, Xell, the Novasep chromatography division, ALS Automated Lab Solutions and Albumedix

3 EMEA = Europe, Middle East, Africa

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the future development of the Sartorius Group. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Sartorius assumes no liability for updating such statements in light of new information or future events.

Conference call

The Executive Board Chairman and CEO of Sartorius AG, Joachim Kreuzburg, and Executive Board member and CFO, Rainer Lehmann, will discuss the company's results with analysts and investors during an earnings call at 3:30 p.m. CET on January 26, 2023. You may register via the following link: https://media.choruscall.eu/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=CeBr4sGd

Further information

Financial calendar

April 20, 2023: Publication of the first-quarter figures (January to March 2023)

July 21, 2023: Publication of the first-half figures (January to June 2023)

October 19, 2023: Publication of the nine-month figures (January to September 2023)

Preliminary key performance indicators for fiscal year 2022



Sartorius Group Bioprocess Solutions Lab Products & Services In millions of €, unless otherwise specified 2022 2021 Δ in % Reported Δ in % cc1 2022 2021 Δ in % Reported Δ in % cc1 2022 2021 Δ in % Reported Δ in % cc1 Sales Revenue and Order Intake Order intake 4,007.3 4,267.9 -6.1 -10.1 3,122.7 3,483.5 -10.4 -14.0 884.6 784.4 12.8 7.4 Sales revenue 4,174.7 3,449.2 21.0 15.0 3,326.5 2,727.0 22.0 15.9 848.2 722.2 17.4 11.5 - EMEA2 1,550.6 1,411.0 9.9 9.0 1,260.5 1,130.5 11.5 10.6 290.1 280.5 3.4 2.5 - Americas2 1,543.8 1,141.2 35.3 21.4 1,240.8 913.1 35.9 22.0 303.0 228.2 32.8 19.0 - Asia | Pacific2 1,080.3 897.0 20.4 16.2 825.2 683.5 20.7 16.5 255.1 213.5 19.5 15.5 Earnings EBITDA3 1,410.4 1.175,0 20.0

1,188.4 986.3 20.5

222.0 188.8 17.6

EBITDA margin3 in % 33.8 34.1 -0.3pp

35.7 36.2 -0.5pp

26.2 26.1 0.1pp

Relevant net profit4 655.4 553.4 18.4

















Financial Data per Share Earnings per

ordinary share4 in € 9.57 8.08 18.4

















Earnings per preference share4 in € 9.58 8.09 18.4

















1 In constant currencies abbreviated as "cc" 2 Acc. to the customer's location 3 Relevant/underlying EBITDA: earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and adjusted for extraordinary items 4 After non-controlling interest, adjusted for extraordinary items and amortization, as well as based on the normalized financial result and the normalized tax rate































A profile of Sartorius

The Sartorius Group is a leading international partner of life sciences research and the biopharmaceutical industry. With innovative laboratory instruments and consumables, the group's Lab Products & Services division concentrates on serving the needs of laboratories performing research and quality control at pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies and those of academic research institutes. The Bioprocess Solutions division, with its broad product portfolio focusing on single-use solutions, helps customers manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently. The company is growing at double-digit rates on average per year and regularly expands its portfolio through the acquisition of complementary technologies. In fiscal 2022, the company generated sales revenues of around 4.2 billion euros according to preliminary figures. At the end of 2022, around 16,000 employees were working for customers around the globe at the group's 60 or so production and sales sites. Follow Sartorius on Twitter @Sartorius_Group and on LinkedIn.

