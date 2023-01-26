Liquid Instruments to Showcase Major Enhancements to Moku:Go and Moku:Pro Devices at SPIE Photonics West

Test and measurement innovator is unveiling a range of software updates to its Moku product series to help users optimize workflow and accelerate research and discovery

SAN FRANCISCO , Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Instruments , an innovator in precision software-defined instrumentation, today announced that it will release an array of software updates to its Moku:Go and Moku:Pro devices, which the company will exhibit at the 2023 SPIE Photonics West Conference . Moku:Go is Liquid Instruments' complete portable engineering lab solution, and Moku:Pro is its most powerful solution designed for higher-bandwidth research.

Traditional test and measurement hardware is bulky and expensive, creating unnecessary challenges for scientists and engineers seeking to do their jobs efficiently and effectively. Thanks to the power and flexibility of software-defined instrumentation, Liquid Instruments has disrupted this space by making test equipment more affordable, versatile, and easy to use. The company's modern, FPGA-based devices offer 10+ professional-grade instruments on one piece of hardware and can be reconfigured quickly as needed. Over-the-air updates allow test engineers to instantly upgrade their equipment to add more functionality as the software evolves.

The latest enhancements to Moku:Go and Moku:Pro will bring increased efficiency and an elevated user experience to scientists, engineers, and students.

"Liquid Instruments is committed to producing groundbreaking products that are intuitive, practical, convenient, and affordable to accelerate engineering progress for the world's most seminal scientific research," said Daniel Shaddock, co-founder and CEO of Liquid Instruments. "Our latest updates for Moku:Go and Moku:Pro give users across education, aerospace, defense, semiconductor, LiDAR, and quantum more options for advanced research and a smoother experience overall. These updates also underscore the value of software-defined instrumentation, which enables us to quickly bolster our platform, so our customers consistently have access to the latest and best instruments on the market."

New software updates to the Moku:Go and Moku:Pro products include:

Laser Lock Box (LLB) desktop capability

Automatic output amplitude adjustment with Frequency Response Analyzer (FRA)

Waveform Generator introduces Gaussian noise and new features for PID Controller

API data streaming

Finite Impulse Response (FIR) Filter Builder

To see the latest updates to the Moku product series in-person, stop by Liquid Instruments' booth (#3270) at the 2023 SPIE Photonics West Conference from January 31 to February 2 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California. Liquid Instruments will be conducting product demos to explain how to operate an interferometer using the Moku Phasemeter function, as well as how to utilize the FRA dynamic amplitude feature.

Liquid Instruments will also be hosting an exclusive happy hour event at the company's booth on February 1 from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. Conference visitors can RSVP for the happy hour event here , and sign up for a chance to win a free Moku:Go here . Entrants must be present at the happy hour event to win.

For more information about Liquid Instruments and its full suite of products, visit https://liquidinstruments.com .

About Liquid Instruments

Liquid Instruments is a leader in precision software-defined instrumentation and is revolutionizing the way that students, scientists, and engineers learn, discover, and create. Their hardware and software solutions leverage the computational power of FPGAs to create highly versatile instrumentation for acquiring and analyzing data, generating complex waveforms, and implementing closed-loop control systems. For more information, visit https://liquidinstruments.com .

