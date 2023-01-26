FOTILE TO DEBUT NEW AND INNOVATIVE KITCHEN APPLIANCES AT KBIS 2023

Latest Launches Include Sleek Cooktops and Diverse Range Hoods

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FOTILE, a global leader in household appliances, is slated to unveil various new kitchen innovations at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Las Vegas, Nevada, from January 31st to February 2nd (Booth #W5101).

With a rich history in designing, engineering, and manufacturing unique and innovative kitchen solutions, FOTILE's selection of new appliances is intended to elevate homes of all types, shapes, and sizes worldwide.

New Range Hoods

Expanding upon current ventilation technologies, FOTILE will exhibit the world's first intelligent, self-adjusting Island Range Hood and Insert Range Hood available on the market:

42" Island Range Hood | EA06C: Uniquely engineered to cover a larger cooking surface and prevent smoke from spreading throughout the home, the unit is 42 inches in width, features capture shields on both sides, and can open up to a 55-degree angle. A powerful DC motor delivers substantial and smoother extraction power that seamlessly whisks away smoke, steam, or grease, and the Auto Turbo System ensures consistent and efficient ventilation. The range hood is also equipped with an Intelligent Air Management system, which automatically detects noxious organic gases and fumes and vents them out of the home. Unique to the design is also ambient lighting that shines through the crystal panel, creating four atmospheric styles: Candlelight, Sky, Ocean, and Violet.





36" Insert Range Hood | X10.i: Supporting both flush and standard installations, this range hood automatically detects smoke within the kitchen and adjusts the unit's height in real-time to ensure maximum extraction power. It provides superior ventilation with less energy consumption and operates with less noise due to the Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor, also used in a Tesla Model 3. Additional capabilities include pairing abilities to a FOTILE cooktop so that when in use, the range hood will automatically start ventilating and a motion-activated on/off feature.

24" & 12" Appliance Suite

Designed to accommodate smaller kitchens and cooking spaces, such as tiny homes or RVs, FOTILE's new 24" and 12" appliance portfolio includes:

24''Wall-Mount Recirculation Range Hood | EMS6008-CR: This compact range hood is equipped with a highly efficient DC motor that delivers substantial and smoother extraction power to seamlessly whisk away smoke, steam, or grease, as well as Capture-Shield Technology and touch-free motion gesture controls for easy and safe operation.





12'' Electrical Cooktop | EEG30101: Customizable and sleek, this cooktop contains coiled metal elements that are electronically heated to reach a desired temperature and offer up to 2400W of power. Additional features include nine power levels along with 2-hour default and 99-minute customized timers to offer versatility and a SCHOTT Black Ceramic Glass design made from sustainable natural materials that withstand high-temperature differences and thermal shocks.





12'' Induction Cooktop | EIG30102: Similar in features to the new electrical cooktop, the induction option has powerful, high-frequency electromagnets – instead of coils – which deliver up to 3000W of power to heat the pan and not the cooking surface.

"We're excited to be back at KBIS this year to showcase our latest innovations," said Stein Shi, Vice President of FOTILE America. "Our products continue to be very much inspired by nature, powered by technology, and designed for wellness. We are committed to innovating and expanding our product lineup to be adaptable for every kind of home size while keeping families worldwide protected and healthy in the kitchen."



Visit FOTILE at Booth #W5101 at KBIS to observe on-site demonstrations of new launches and view existing best-selling appliances. For more information on FOTILE, please visit: https://us.fotileglobal.com

About FOTILE

FOTILE has a rich history of designing, engineering, and manufacturing unique and innovative kitchen appliances for over 26 years. FOTILE's journey started in 1996, when it set out to build the best kitchen range hood focused on extraction power with the least amount of noise. Noticing a gap in the market, FOTILE was created to engineer innovative products that solve consumers' pain points and elevate their experience in the kitchen. Today, FOTILE is a major manufacturer of kitchen appliances, such as range hoods, cooktops, sink-dishwasher combo systems, and various ovens that use various cooking technologies.

About NKBA & KBIS

The National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA) is the not-for-profit trade association that owns the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show® (KBIS), as part of Design & Construction Week ® (DCW). With nearly 50,000 members in all segments of the kitchen and bath design and remodeling industry, the NKBA has educated and led the industry since the association's founding in 1963. The NKBA envisions a world where everyone enjoys safe, beautiful, and functional kitchen and bath spaces. The mission of the NKBA is to inspire, lead, and empower the kitchen and bath industry through the creation of certifications, specialty badges, marketplaces, and networks.

