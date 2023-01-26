The Digital Renegades Star Jack Mancuso (@chefcuso) Top Grilling Influencer Crosses Over to TV in National Commercial with Hyundai

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Mancuso (@chefcuso) top grilling influencer known for his incredible tailgates with over four million followers crossed over to TV, starring in a national Hyundai commercial that aired December 18th during NBC's Football Night in America.

Starring along with NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens, the two collaborated with Hyundai for their "Special Teams" series to create a larger-than-life ultimate tailgate BBQ from "The Hyundai Garage". Find the full video HERE.

Jack has cultivated a highly engaged community of over four million people across Tiktok, YouTube, and Instagram with a passion for all things grilling and sports. He has become the go-to for sporting events and tailgating campaigns. He has led regional and national campaigns as the longstanding Official Grill Master of the Buffalo Bills, has an ongoing match up-mashup series with DraftKings and has worked on various other sports campaigns with the NBA, MLB and NFL. Additionally Jack is also the owner of Cuso Cuts, his own BBQ rub and knife brand.

Starring in a national TV commercial during NBC's Football Night in America was something Jack never thought was even possible. His love of grilling began with his friends back in college. After graduating, he worked full time as an engineer. It wasn't until two years ago where Jack became a full-time grillmaster, and his growth across platforms has been rapid. "It was just a surreal experience that I never thought I would be in, going from engineering to making grilling videos on the internet, then to a Hollywood national TV commercial set. Never know what will happen next," said Jack.

"It is so incredible to see what Jack and the team has built in the last few years. He is the go-to creator for all things sports and entertainment. Jack makes you feel like you are grilling in his backyard with him, and it is amazing to see him begin his cross over from social media to TV. He is always true to himself and the community. This is only the beginning, and I cannot wait to see what we do from here" said Jack's agent and President of The Digital Renegades, Christina Brennan.

