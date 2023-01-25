Lori J. Drake CBA Joins Suppli to Build Construction Credit, Finance and Accounting Community

Lori Brings over 20 Years of Firsthand Experience as a Construction Credit Manager

Suppli is Launching the Extra Credit Community to Continue Lori's Efforts of Building the Network for Construction Credit, Finance and Accounting Professionals

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Suppli , the digital accounts receivable platform that enables construction suppliers to turn their credit department into a competitive advantage, today announced that Lori J. Drake CBA has joined the Company as its Community Manager alongside the official launch of Extra Credit, the community for credit, finance and accounting professionals in the construction materials industry.

"As a former credit manager myself, I know how valuable a community of peers and industry experts can be," said Lori J. Drake CBA. "I couldn't be more excited for the opportunity to provide construction credit, finance and accounting professionals with access to content, educational resources and events unique to our industry."

With over 20 years of credit management experience at suppliers including Lone Star Materials, MORSCO and Martin Marietta, Lori will be leading the charge to drive engagement and provide resources for the thousands of construction credit, finance and accounting professionals all across the US. From innovative short-form videos, to webinars and industry expert roundtables, Lori will be focused on strengthening and growing this community for many years to come.

"We are beyond thrilled to have Lori join the team," said Thanasi Skafidas, Suppli co-founder. "Her passion for building professional connections and delivering relevant, actionable insights from credit experts and thought leaders is perfectly aligned with Suppli's mission to empower construction credit professionals everywhere."

Over the coming weeks, the Extra Credit community will begin rolling out weekly online content, a newsletter and a list of upcoming community events and initiatives, all geared towards construction credit, finance and accounting professionals. To join Extra Credit, reach out to Lori at ldrake@gosuppli.com or visit www.linkedin.com/company/gosuppli to sign up.

About Suppli

Suppli is a digital accounts receivable platform that enables construction suppliers to turn their credit department into a competitive advantage. Top material vendors leverage Suppli to deliver the digital customer experience their customers demand and supercharge their credit teams with tools to get paid faster and reduce risk. Suppli is led by a veteran founding team of building materials suppliers, software engineers and financial experts.

For more information, or to schedule a demo, please visit www.gosuppli.com .

Media contact:

Scott Cianciulli

The Plunkett Group

(212) 739-6753

scott@theplunkettgroup.com

View original content:

SOURCE Suppli