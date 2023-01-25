HevenDrones Named "Most Disruptive Hydrogen Mobility" Company by Monaco Hydrogen Alliance

Heven's hydrogen-based drones enhance sustainability and efficiency across a range of commercial markets, from logistics, to emergency response, to smart cities.

MEVO CARMEL, Israel, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HevenDrones, a leader in the development and commercialization of actionable drones, announced today its selection by the Monaco Hydrogen Alliance as the company with the most disruptive potential in the field of hydrogen mobility. HevenDrones was selected over ten hydrogen projects as the most likely to disrupt the hydrogen mobility market.

From autonomous last-mile delivery to emergency response, smart cities, and infrastructure repair, HevenDrones develops and manufactures actionable drones, designed to drive energy efficiency and sustainability across a range of commercial ecosystems, providing the required balance between payload and endurance.

The company is a market leader in harnessing the benefits of hydrogen as a power source for its drones, enabling extended flight times as well as the ability to carry heavier payloads and lower cost of ownership. HevenDrones' Hydrogen-powered drones are also more ecological and less polluting.

"We are honored to be named the company with the most disruptive potential by the Monaco Hydrogen Alliance. This award recognizes our unique combination of technological expertise and our commitment to a more energy efficient, hydrogen-based, drone ecosystem," said Bentzion Levinson, Founder & CEO of HevenDrones. "We are excited to strengthen and expand our partnerships with leading hydrogen companies as we continue to develop the next-generation of hydrogen-powered drones, with greater energy efficiency and lower carbon impact."

HevenDrones is building the next generation of multi-purpose, actionable drones, capable of solving a range of commercial, infrastructural, humanitarian and military challenges. Actionable drones not only capture visual and sonic information but can perform highly useful tasks simultaneously. From autonomous last-mile product delivery to defense missions, emergency response, and infrastructure repair, Heven's fully-customizable drone solutions deliver cutting-edge performance, patented stability and superior lifting capability. The company is an early adopter of hydrogen technology, significantly extending flight times and speed. Heven's leadership team includes industry experts from military, engineering and science backgrounds, with decades of combined experience. For more information, please visit www.hevendrones.com

