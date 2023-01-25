Hertz and AAA Ready to Ignite the Next Chapter of Longstanding Partnership

The two marquee brands celebrate 45 years of partnership and look toward the future with new five-year agreement

ESTERO, Fla. and ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hertz, one of the most recognized vehicle rental companies around the globe, and AAA, one of North America's largest and most trusted membership organizations serving over 56 million U.S. members, have extended their exclusive, 45-year relationship with the signing of a new five-year agreement.

AAA and Hertz logos (PRNewswire)

The relationship, which commenced in 1978 and is one of Hertz and AAA's most longstanding, provides AAA members with a comprehensive suite of car rental benefits, discounted rates, and other exclusive perks which include:

Everyday savings off the base rate rental

No charge for additional drivers who are also AAA members

Free use of one child, infant or booster seat

Young renter fee waived for members ages 20-24

Access to Hertz Gold Plus Rewards® loyalty program, which offers additional and exclusive benefits

Hertz and AAA will continue to elevate this partnership over the next five years by creating opportunities to align on strategic initiatives, developing contemporary services and technologies, and identifying new ways to exceed member satisfaction.

"We are proud to continue our longstanding partnership with AAA, providing members with an unparalleled suite of benefits and savings when renting from Hertz," said Stephen Scherr, Hertz CEO. "It's thrilling for two pioneering brands, both in travel and automotive, to continue our mutual commitment to delivering superior service."

In addition to the already robust benefits offered to members, AAA is also aligned with Hertz's commitment to electric vehicles (EVs); particularly its investment to create one of the largest EV rental fleets in the world. EVs are a top priority for AAA as it continues to expand its body of related research to understand consumer opinion, vehicle functionality, and other areas of interest. As the popularity of electric vehicles grows, AAA believes working with Hertz is another step toward expanding consumer adoption for EVs.

"Hertz is one of AAA's only exclusive relationships, and there's a reason for that," said Marshall Doney, president, and CEO, AAA. "They consistently deliver exceptional value to our members while keeping an eye on consumer trends and evolving their offerings to match those needs."

About Hertz

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands throughout North America, Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide vehicle rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized globally. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales. For more information about The Hertz Corporation, visit www.hertz.com.

About AAA

Started in 1902 by automotive enthusiasts who wanted to chart a path for better roads in America and advocate for safe mobility, AAA has transformed into one of North America's largest membership organizations. Today, AAA provides roadside assistance, travel, discounts, financial and insurance services to enhance the life journey of 62 million members across North America, including 56 million in the United States. To learn more about all AAA has to offer or to become a member, visit AAA.com

AAA President and CEO Marshall Doney with Hertz CEO Stephen Scherr. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Hertz Corporation