Growth Natives Launches DiGGrowth--An AI-Driven Marketing Analytics Platform

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Growth Natives, a leading modern customer engagement agency, recently announced the official launch of its flagship product, DiGGrowth. An AI-driven, no-code marketing analytics platform , DiGGrowth integrates the entire marketing stack to measure marketing effectiveness, activate marketing intelligence, simplify data analytics , and drive sales and revenue.

"Having experienced the ever elusive problem of end-to-end marketing analytics, a platform like DiGGrowth works wonders for CMOs and revenue-focused marketers to measure marketing effectiveness and drive revenue," says Eric Eden, Adviser, DiGGrowth, and Chief Marketing Officer, Information Venture Partners.

To make data integration easy, DiGGrowth comes with plug-and-play connectors that enable marketers to integrate their entire marketing stack. The resulting reports help them get a clear picture of their marketing effectiveness and do meaningful revenue attribution.

"DiGGrowth gives marketers the ability to do more with less and increase their marketing ROI by 30%. With AI-driven attribution and analytics, marketers can find the right insights that help drive revenue and move towards revenue-focused marketing," says Taran Nandha, Founder and CEO, DiGGrowth and Growth Natives.

About DiGGrowth

Born out of Growth Natives and based on real customer pain points, DiGGrowth is an AI-driven, no-code marketing analytics platform. It gives CMOs, performance marketers, and the entire marketing team the superpower to solve marketing analytics and attribution, campaign tracking , and data integration challenges. The platform, with its analytics and attribution, also empowers marketers to deep-dive into metrics that make revenue forecasting easier and help drive sales and revenue.

About Growth Natives

Founded in 2019, Growth Natives is a modern customer engagement agency that combines state-of-the-art technology and creative expertise to help customers adapt to shifts in consumer behavior, technology, and business.

