PEDIATRIC DENTAL PIONEER DR. KAMI HOSS TO DISCUSS CHILDREN'S ORAL HEALTH AT YANKEE DENTAL CONGRESS 2023

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dentist, orthodontist and bestselling author Dr. Kami Hoss will give a continuing education lecture on oral health and its relationship with overall health at this year's Yankee Dental Congress in Boston, Massachusetts, Jan. 26-28. In his lecture, Hoss will debunk 10 of the most common myths in oral care, educate attendees on safe and effective ingredients and discuss the critical role of mouth health in the growth and development of children.

"As scientists, we know that oral health affects the body far beyond our teeth, but as dentists, most of our patients purchase products that only emphasize a clean and white smile," said Hoss, author of If Your Mouth Could Talk: An In-Depth Guide to Oral Health and Its Impact on Your Entire Life. "For children, especially, it's critical to encourage positive oral care habits at a young age and to recommend a regimen backed by science. This is echoed by the American Academy of Pediatrics, which recently updated its oral health guidelines, recommending that children begin visiting the dentist as early as their first tooth."

While at Yankee Dental Congress, Hoss will also introduce attendees to SuperMouthTM, the first dentist-invented mouth care system for kids. The company will feature SuperMouthTM products on the congress' Exhibit Hall Floor, where attendees can try out the new system for themselves.

SuperMouthTM Custom MouthCareTM Systems are customized by age, risk potential for cavities and personal preference—and can be conveniently shipped directly to patients. Addressing more than just flossing and brushing, the systems include a comprehensive regimen for each child, including toothpaste, floss products, mouthwashes, mouthsprays, toothbrushes, accessories, and, importantly, access to dozens of fun, action-packed stories that inspire children's imaginations—and compliance.

About SuperMouth™

SuperMouth™ is a revolutionary approach to mouth care for healthier, happier, more successful kids. Invented by dentists with over 25 years of clinical experience, SuperMouth™ products are designed to clean, protect, and balance the mouth's natural microbiome using only the safest and most effective ingredients, with superhero characters and ice cream flavors that make brushing fun. For more information, visit SuperMouth.com.

