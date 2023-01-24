Paine Schwartz Partners Adds Tommy Levengood as Managing Director on its Investment Team

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paine Schwartz Partners, a global leader in sustainable food chain investing, today announced the addition of Tommy Levengood as a Managing Director on its Investment Team. Mr. Levengood brings 15 years of investment experience, most recently serving on the Middle Market Private Equity team of AEA Investors.

Kevin Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer of Paine Schwartz Partners, said "Tommy's addition marks another important step in our efforts to add top talent to our Investment Team, and we are pleased to welcome him to Paine Schwartz. Tommy brings significant investment and operating experience that complements the skills of our other team members. As the largest private equity firm dedicated to sustainable food and agribusiness, we are continuing to invest in talent alongside our strong growth in AUM, currently at more than $5 billion. Moving forward, we will continue to opportunistically add strong, diversified and exceptional professionals as we further expand our firm's capabilities."

Mr. Levengood commented, "It is a privilege to join Paine Schwartz Partners and its team of industry-leading professionals. Paine Schwartz has a well-earned reputation in the industry and I am excited to work with my new colleagues to create value by identifying and executing on sustainable investment opportunities across the food chain and agribusiness sectors."

About Tommy Levengood

Prior to joining Paine Schwartz Partners, Mr. Levengood spent 15 years at AEA Investors on their Middle Market Private Equity team. Prior to joining AEA Investors, Mr. Levengood was a strategy consultant with Bain & Company. Mr. Levengood holds a B.S. in Industrial Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology, where he graduated with Highest Honors.

About Paine Schwartz Partners

A global leader in sustainable food chain investing, Paine Schwartz Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on investment opportunities in the fast-growing, dynamic global food and agribusiness sectors. The firm's investment, operations and finance professionals invest throughout cycles across the food and agribusiness value chain, and bring a collaborative and active management approach to portfolio companies. For further information, please see www.paineschwartz.com.

