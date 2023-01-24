Elevates high-performing multi-level progressive (MLP) library with Prosperity Link™ and Egyptian Link™ featuring next-generation base games and content

Introduces innovative hardware solutions with ICE debut of the PeakDual™27 video slots cabinet and modernized DiamondRS™ mechanical reel cabinet

Demonstrates market-attuned USwitch™ multi-game bundles for global operators

Enhances AWP offering with Magic Fortune Link™ featuring four key titles

Strengthens momentum of core video offering and unveils VIP Chair player seating

Continues to transform cashless gaming via Resort Wallet™ with IGTPay gaming modules of the IGT ADVANTAGE™ casino management system

Presents vast omnichannel IGT PlayDigital™ iGaming portfolio featuring premium content, technology, and bolt-on jackpots

LONDON, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it will present its diverse portfolio of top-performing games, cabinets, systems and solutions at the ICE London ("ICE") 2023 show from February 7-9 at ExCel London. Greeting casino operators and partners from throughout the world under the theme "We've Got Game," IGT will present innovations that elevate the player experience and drive growth for its casino, lottery, and digital customers.

IGT showcases compelling player-driven portfolio at ICE London 2023 (PRNewswire)

"IGT's presence at ICE London 2023 will provide an ideal platform for us to highlight our latest gaming innovations attuned to specific player preferences," said Renato Ascoli, IGT CEO Global Gaming. "In addition to sharing the most compelling MLP content in our company's history, we will demonstrate player-tested, proven performers spanning the breadth of our product and solutions portfolio that are designed to propel the success of our customers and partners."

IGT product highlights at the Company's stand N3-150 include:

Building on player-favorite game features of high-performing MLP themes, IGT will present the award-winning Prosperity Link Cai Yun Heng Tong™ and Prosperity Link Wan Shi Ru Yi™ on the PeakSlant49™ cabinet. Additional must-see MLP content includes Egyptian Link™ Ramosis' Treasures™ and Nefturi's Treasures™ on the versatile PeakSlant32 ™ cabinet – new takes on some of the Company's most successful game themes of all time.





IGT's PeakDual 27 cabinet will make its ICE trade show debut. The PeakDual 27 cabinet is an upright gaming machine with two high-definition monitors, a 13.3 digital player panel, and the latest in lighting, audio and convenience technologies supported by a deep library of entertaining premium titles. IGT's dazzling next-generation mechanical reel cabinet featuring industry-first reel technologies, the DiamondRS, will also be shown at ICE London.





Tailored for Spain's Amusement with Prize (AWP) salones sector, the compelling Magic Fortune™ Link MLP featuring four market-attuned themes, including Hephaestus™ , Dreams of Egypt™ , and Temple of Fire™ will be shown on IGT's ICE London stand.





For Eastern European operators, IGT will demonstrate its USwitch multi-game packs on the PeakSlant32 cabinet featuring highly entertaining fruit, bonus, and number games that are programmed specifically to the region's play styles and preferences. At the show, IGT will unveil its follow-up to the award-winning Clover Edition Purple multi-game pack, the new Sevens Edition Yellow and Green bundles, each with 40 player-attuned games.





Supporting the Company's momentum in its core video offering, IGT will present a captivating content portfolio of highly engaging games on portrait and dual-screen cabinets. Standouts will include Money Mage Alcina™ Cash Eruption, Mighty X Festival™ , and Fortune Owl™ video slots on the new PeakDual 27 cabinet. Highlights on the PeakSlant49 portrait cabinet will include performance-proven titles, including Samurai 888™ Katsumi , Prosperity Pearl™ , and Zodiac Dragon Cash on Reels™ .





Exclusive to the U.K., the Company's dynamic new IGT Unite™ multi-game chooser will be previewed at the show. Combining the best USwitch core and MLP content on a single machine, the IGT Unite chooser features a dedicated space for linked and core categories on one screen and features player-proven games like Prosperity Link and Fort Knox™ .





IGT PlayDigital will demonstrate its expanded content library. Attendees can learn more about a complete online casino, including a game aggregation platform, bolt-on jackpots, and the latest slot games, including Cleopatra Grand™ , Cool Catch™ , Ice Heist™, and Crabbin' Crazy II™, plus omnichannel titles . There will also be demonstrations of a new three-game series inspired by Greek mythology, Olympus Zeus Megaways™ , Olympus Hades Megaways™ , and Olympus Raging Megaways™ . The PlaySports team will showcase their industry-leading B2B products and services, from the award-winning PeakBarTop™ and self-service QuickBet kiosk to trading advisory services and a proven technology platform.





IGT's Systems team will present the Company's industry-leading Resort Wallet with IGTPay cashless gaming modules of the IGT ADVANTAGE casino management system. The fully integrated, turnkey cashless gaming solution generates a range of benefits for both operators and players. In addition, IGT will demonstrate a variety of bonusing apps and highlight the operational efficiencies of hosting IGT ADVANTAGE in the cloud.





Redefining the electronic table game (ETG) experience, IGT will showcase the new Dynasty View Terminal . The highly entertaining hybrid baccarat solution combines the excitement of 'live dealer' play with a variety of concurrent multi-games, delivering a full suite of simultaneous gameplay on one terminal.





For VLT customers, IGT will reveal more than 25 new all-star titles, including The Big Easy Encore™ , a new spin on the popular theme, plus Samurai 888 Katsumi and Lion Dance™ , from a library of VLT games and multi-game sets that can be tailored for players across diverse international regions. IGT will also showcase its next-generation system, INTELLIGEN™ EVO , that enables seamless management of VLT operations.





The Company's ICE London exhibit will also include the latest video poker innovations, sure to meet the needs of the most demanding poker enthusiasts. Performance-proven IGT titles such as Super Star Poker II , plus Game King™ multi-game poker with a mix of poker, keno, blackjack, and classic games will be shown on the Cobalt™ 23 , CrystalSlant™ , and PeakBarTop™ cabinets.





IGT will also demonstrate its leading iLottery platform and eInstant game portfolio, and OMNIA, its integrated lottery solution that converges retail and digital channels to deliver the industry's first truly player-centric, omni-channel system.

For more information, visit IGT, follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter, or watch IGT videos on YouTube.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

