Curaleaf Expands Grassroots Premium Cannabis Brand to New Jersey

Grassroots' Carefully Cultivated Flower and Pre-Rolls Are Now Available in the Garden State

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA / OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced the expansion of its Grassroots brand in New Jersey with the launch of premium cannabis flower and pre-rolls. Available now at all Curaleaf locations across the state, New Jersey is the eighth market to offer Grassroots' carefully cultivated products following its strategic national rebrand in November 2022.

Grassroots (PRNewswire)

Developed for seasoned cannabis enthusiasts, Grassroots utilizes top-shelf genetics to provide premium products with multidimensional flavors and effects. Each cultivar is grown for optimal cannabinoid and terpene profiles, and Grassroots whole flower features large, healthy buds that are expertly trimmed for an enhanced experience and out-of-the-jar appeal.

At launch, five strains will be available to New Jersey medical patients and adult-use customers including Novarine (Sativa), Bittersweet (Hybrid), Ghost Rider (Hybrid), Sunny Mac (Hybrid) and Jelly Cocktail (Indica). Grassroots' premium flower will be available in 3.5g and 7g offerings, and Grassroots' pre-rolls will be sold as 5-pack, 0.4g Shorties for controlled dosing. A full line of Grassroots concentrate offerings will follow in the coming months.

"We are thrilled to introduce our premium Grassroots brand to patients and customers across the Garden State," said Matt Darin, CEO of Curaleaf. "Grassroots was born in my hometown of Chicago and is focused on the craft of best-in-class strains, genetics and experiences, all of which we believe will resonate with New Jersey's growing cannabis community as we continue to expand access to high-quality cannabis brands and products."

Grassroots whole flower and pre-rolls are now available at dispensaries across New Jersey including all Curaleaf retail locations in the state. For more information on the Company's locations, patient resources and products in New Jersey, please visit www.curaleaf.com/dispensary/new-jersey.

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select, and Grassroots provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 21 states with 147 dispensaries, 29 cultivation sites, and employs nearly 6,000 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This media advisory contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information concerning the launch of Curaleaf's Grassroots brand in New Jersey. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed March 9, 2022, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Camilo Lyon, Chief Investment Officer

IR@curaleaf.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Tracy Brady, SVP Corporate Communications

media@curaleaf.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.