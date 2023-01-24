Arnaldo Rodriguez-Yumet, JD, CEC joins Catholic Health Services as VP Human Resources

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Officials at Catholic Health Services announced the appointment of Arnaldo Rodriguez-Yumet, JD, CEC as the new Vice President of Human Resources, effective immediately.

Mr. Rodriguez-Yumet joins the organization with over 30 years of experience in human resources across diverse business lines and multicultural environments. He has held distinguished leadership positions in our community, most recently at ChenMed Healthcare where he oversaw the talent management agenda for clinics across 14 states in the past 4 years. He was also responsible for encompassing approximately 1K employees, including 400+ clinicians and non-clinical workforce.

He is a native of Puerto Rico and earned his Juris Doctor (JD) School of Law at Interamerican University, San Juan, PR. Mr. Rodriguez-Yumet is a highly skilled strategic business executive who helped lead several organizations through significant growth and expansion. During his career he has implemented best in class programs for staff development around organizational levels from new hires to senior executives.

"In addition to his impressive background and expertise, Mr. Rodriguez-Yumet brings strong organizational, analytical and interpersonal skills to his new role" said Ardy Pallin, President and Chief Executive Officer of CHS. "We are very pleased to have him join our team."

Catholic Health Services is the largest integrated post-acute care health care system in the southeast, and includes four skilled nursing centers, three medical rehabilitation hospitals, two home health agencies, two assisted living facilities, hospice, seventeen government-subsidized housing properties for the independent low-income elderly, two Catholic cemeteries and five centers providing early childhood education. For more information – www.catholichealthservices.com

