Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on Monday, February 6th

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, announced today that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 on Monday, February 6, 2023 at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time. Michael Olosky, Simpson's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Magstadt, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will host a conference call that same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.simpsonmfg.com.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.'s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Conference Call Details

DATE:





Monday, February 6, 2023









TIME:





2:00 p.m. Pacific Time 4:00 p.m. Central Time 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time









DIAL-IN:





(877) 407-0792 (U.S. and Canada) (201) 689-8263 (International)









CONFERENCE ID:





13735729









WEBCAST:





https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1594133&tp_key=86b8d4d38f































For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available beginning that same day at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, February 20, 2023, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S. and Canada) or (412) 317-6671 (International) and entering the conference ID: 13735729. The webcast will remain posted on the Investor Relations section of Simpson's website at ir.simpsonmfg.com for 90 days.

About Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiaries, including Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shear walls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. The Company primarily supplies its building product solutions to both the residential and commercial markets in North America and Europe. The Company's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SSD."

CONTACT:

Addo Investor Relations

investor.relations@strongtie.com

(310) 829-5400

