MILES GL CAPITAL PARTNERS WITH 57 CAPITAL ADVISORS TO EXPAND TO BIOTECH INVESTMENT

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miles GL Capital today introduces the partnership with 57 Capital Advisors, a biotech venture capital firm in New York. Miles GL will add biotech coverage and become a multi-sector hedge fund focusing on both technology and biotech.

Dr. Lei Zhong, from 57 Capital Advisors, will join the company as the Senior Partner and Portfolio Manager to lead biotech investment. A team of medical scientists, in association with 57 Capital, will support Dr. Zhong at Miles GL.

"This is a meaningful expansion of Miles GL Capital." Guyan Liu, Founder and Portfolio Manager of Miles GL Capital, said, "Lei and I believe that a deep understanding of science and technology is crucial in our investment process. The current market dislocations render attractive opportunities with asymmetric risk/reward in the biotech space. With the addition of Dr. Zhong's seasoned team, we are well-positioned to capture those opportunities for our investors through a well-hedged global portfolio."

"We are in the early inning of an Asian biotech bull market." Dr. Lei Zhong said, "The global aging population and burgeoning healthcare expenditure create decade-long growth opportunities, especially in emerging markets. Guyan is a rising star in the tech investment space, and we share a very similar investment philosophy. Our unique team of scientific professionals can weed out losers and seek true innovators in biotech."

A scientist from a Nobel Prize-winning at Rockefeller University, Dr. Zhong has been an active biotech investor for 22 years. He started his career at UBS in 2000, later becoming a highly regarded biotech analyst at Natixis Bleichroeder and Banc of America. From 2012 to 2017, Dr. Zhong co-managed an Asia-based PE/VC fund in healthcare. An early investor in Gilead, Celgene, Amylin, Alexin, Vertax, Regeneron, and BioNtech, Dr. Zhong founded 57 Capital Advisors, in 2018, specializing in early-stage biotech in China and US markets. Supported by 10 PhDs/MDs with experience from Merck, J&J, Mayo, Memorial Sloan Kettering and Rockefeller, 57 Capital Advisors have made investments in cutting-edge innovations in the areas of targeted immunotherapy, gene editing, human body science, and anti-aging.

Miles GL Capital is a long/short equity hedge fund based in New York, NY. The strategy was launched in April 2017 and has been recognized by Hedge Fund Journal Tomorrow's Titan, InvestorChoice, and BarclayHedge.

View original content:

SOURCE Miles GL Capital Management