InventHelp Inventor Develops Dispenser for Sanitizing/Protective Products (MBQ-224)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a system to provide gloves, shoe covers, masks as well as head covers and sanitizing solution for the hands and feet," said an inventor, from Brooklyn, N.Y., "so I invented the SANISTATION. My design would keep accurate count of the remaining inventory and it would provide added protection and peace of mind for users."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective means to protect users from germs associated with COVID-19, colds, the flu, and other infectious diseases. In doing so, it sanitizes the hands and feet while also dispensing gloves, shoe covers, and masks as well as head covers. As a result, it enhances safety and sanitation. The invention features a convenient design that is easy to use so it is ideal for schools, medical facilities, government buildings, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-MBQ-224, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

