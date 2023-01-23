GREY GOOSE® VODKA AND THE RECORDING ACADEMY® GEAR UP FOR THE GRAMMYS® WITH THE LAUNCH OF 'SOUND SESSIONS,' FEATURING MUNI LONG, PINK SWEAT$, AND ELLA MAI

For its second year as the Official Spirit of the GRAMMY Awards®, the iconic vodka brand has collaborated with the Recording Academy® to premiere a revamped version of their digital series featuring exclusive performances and interviews from award-winning artists

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GREY GOOSE is kicking off the second year of its partnership with the Recording Academy® as the " Official Spirits Partner of the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards ®" with GREY GOOSE x GRAMMYs®: Sound Sessions, a weekly digital series featuring artists such as current GRAMMY® nominee Muni Long, acclaimed singer-songwriter Pink Sweat$, and GRAMMY winner and current nominee Ella Mai. The series will stream on Instagram and YouTube now through GRAMMY weekend.

Grey Goose Passion Drop Cocktail (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to be continuing our partnership with the Recording Academy for a second year," said Aleco Azqueta, Vice President of Marketing for GREY GOOSE Vodka. "A celebration of the year's best music deserves the best cocktails, so GREY GOOSE is honored to toast to all of this year's nominees. Like the lyrics and melody of a great song, our Sound Sessions series shows just how well music and GREY GOOSE cocktails go together. It features some incredible talent and even a few surprises, so you won't want to miss each installment."

"The Recording Academy is dedicated to celebrating excellence in the recording industry and protecting music's place in our culture," said Adam Roth, Senior Vice President, Partnerships & Business Development at the Recording Academy. "We firmly believe GREY GOOSE shares this same sentiment, which is why we're so excited to partner together for a second year. Our Sound Sessions content series is a perfect example of what our two brands stand for when it comes to music: celebrating artistic expression and elevating creative voices."

The first Sound Sessions episode featuring Muni Long is now available on YouTube and will be followed by Pink Sweat$ on Jan. 26 and Ella Mai on Feb. 2. With every episode, fans can expect to see intimate musical performances and exclusive interviews where each artist will take them through the "ingredients" of their hit songs, while mixing together the ingredients of one of their favorite GREY GOOSE cocktails .

"It's been a pleasure to be a part of Sound Sessions with GREY GOOSE Vodka and the Recording Academy to celebrate a year of incredible music," said four-time GRAMMY-nominated recording artist Muni Long. "I'm thrilled to perform my nominated song 'Hrs and Hrs,' and I hope it brings joy and inspiration to all my fans as their support means so much to me. It was also so fun to try my hand at making the official cocktail of the GRAMMYs, The Passion Drop !"

In addition to the Sound Sessions series, GREY GOOSE will have a full-scale presence at a variety of events throughout GRAMMY weekend, including the second iteration of their hit Sound Sessions Brunch on Feb. 4. The star-studded affair will be held in Los Angeles and feature a live performance from two-time GRAMMY winner Jazmine Sullivan. The Passion Drop, a citrusy-sweet martini cocktail, will also return as the official drink of the GRAMMY Awards and be served at all Recording Academy events throughout the weekend.

All "GREY GOOSE x GRAMMYs: Sound Sessions" content can be accessed by following each artist, along with @greygoose and @recordingacademy , on all social platforms, as well as on the official GRAMMYs Content Hub.

GREY GOOSE PASSION DROP

1.5oz GREY GOOSE Vodka

.5oz Small Hand Foods Ginger Syrup

.5oz Fresh Lemon Juice

.5oz Boiron Passionfruit Puree

.25oz Simple Syrup (1:1 ratio of sugar to water)

Method: Combine all ingredients in a shaker packed with ice. Shake and strain up in a GREY GOOSE martini glass.



Garnish: Lemon twist

